First Wellness Week kicks off at Western

Western celebrated the start of Wellness Week Monday – a new annual event that promotes physical, spiritual and mental health.

Wellness Week, which goes until Thursday, started with the opening of a new Wellness Centre in the basement of the University Community Centre.

The Centre was opened with the help of a $1 million donation to Western from the Fairmount Foundation. 

Mental health advocate Mark Henick delivered a talk Monday as part of Wellness Week on mental health awareness.

A full list of Wellness Week events can be found at the Western events calendar.

