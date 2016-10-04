First Wellness Week kicks off at Western

Wellness Week Story
Western celebrated the start of Wellness Week Monday – a new annual event that promotes physical, spiritual and mental health.
Wellness Week, which goes until Thursday, started with the opening of a new Wellness Centre in the basement of the University Community Centre.
The Centre was opened with the help of a $1 million donation to Western from the Fairmount Foundation.
Mental health advocate Mark Henick delivered a talk Monday as part of Wellness Week on mental health awareness.
A full list of Wellness Week events can be found at the Western events calendar.
Listen to the full story above.