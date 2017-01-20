The University Community Centre was packed Thursday night for the first University Students' Council debate of the campaign.

Empty seats were sparse and hundreds of students watched the online stream and listened to the live broadcast.

Team DiBrina, Team Tobi, and Team Jan/Mohammad took to the stage to talk about their vision for the student government and their platforms.

The debate, put on by Radio Western and The Western Gazette, put questions from campus media and from the student body to the three slates running for the USC's top jobs.

Listen to the full debate above.

Special thanks to The Western Gazette, Team DiBrina, Team Tobi, and Team Jan/Mohammad.