"Find Me" Stories from Western journalism students

“Find Me” is the third and final edition in our series of shows from Western’s Journalism and Communication program. Each show is made up of short documentaries made by Western journalism students for their audio storytelling class.

One in five foster children in Ontario is queer. Jason Vermes tells us the story of Fyn, a foster child transitioning from female to male. Londoner Linda MacCharles took Fyn into her care. MacCharles is queer herself, and she’s determined to make Ontario’s queer foster children feel at home.

Imagine if, in your fifties, you discovered that you had a long, lost brother or sister. Joanna Afghani tells us the story of two siblings who didn’t know of each other’s existence until over half their life had gone by.

Jamie-Lee McKenzie takes us inside Powwow dancing. Through dancing, Powwow dancer Lisa Hill has connected with her Indigenous heritage – and she’s encouraging others to give it a try.

Losing a job you’ve held for decades is usually a devastating experience. But when the local cereal factory he worked at shut down, Rob Blair learned that maybe “beeing” happy involved a different career path – beekeeping and selling honey. Paula Duhatschek has that story.

Stories by Jason Vermes, Joanna Afghani, Jamie-Lee McKenzie, and Paula Duhatschek.

Hosted by J.P. Nikota and Joanna Afghani.

Photo by Ben Lieu Song.

Special thanks to Meredith Levine, Erin Carroll, Paul Buckley-Golder, the Masters of Journalism and Communication program, and the Faculty of Information and Media Studies.