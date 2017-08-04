Fentanyl may be appearing in other drugs, says MLHU

The Middlsex-London Health Unit and London Police are issuing a warning to the public that the deadly opioid fentanyl may be showing up in other drugs.

Fentanyl was detected through urine drug screening conducted by Addiction Services Thames Valley in people who reported using only heroin or only smoking marijuana.

The MLHU is especially concerned because even a small amount of fentanyl can be lethal.

There is currently no method available to the public to detect the presence of fentanyl in other drugs. Dr. Chris Mackie of the MLHU says the best way to stay safe is to not use illegal drugs. If you do use drugs, carry a Naloxone kit and don’t use alone.

