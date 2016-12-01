Experiencing Western in virtual reality

Western's campus is beautiful, and the University's recruiting team knows it.

But prospective students from out of town have to travel here to really see it. That, or look at still photos. In any case, Western wanted to find a way to bring the campus to future students no matter where they are.

For that, Western turned to virtual reality. At this year's Ontario Universities' Fair, the recruiting team brought along "Western 360" — offering future Mustangs the chance to see campus from hundreds of miles away.

In this edition of The Western Word, CHRW looks at Western's use of virtual reality for recruitment and promotion.

