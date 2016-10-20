Envisioning Huron: A conversation with Principal Dr. Barry Craig

Dr. Barry Craig has plans for Western's founding institution.

Huron's new principal is the driving force behind some big changes at the affiliated college.

Huron will now have a core curriculum for all students that provides a well-rounded liberal arts education. It will also look to develop an ethic of community service in future students and will expand opportunities in that area.

Dr. Craig hopes the shift will set Huron apart from other universities. The changes are expected to be in place for the 2017 school year.

Along with the changes, Dr. Craig and his wife are contributing $25,000 to start a scholarship for Indigenous student leaders.

Radio Western spoke to Dr. Craig about his incredible life story and how he hopes to see Huron offer the best liberal arts education in the country.



This interview is the first edition of Purple Profiles, a new podcasting project at Radio Western that profiles personalities on campus. Follow it on SoundCloud.