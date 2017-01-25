The election is in full swing, but do students know?

After the second University Students' Council debate Tuesday night, Radio Western spoke to students about the current USC election.

While we hear from students excited about the teams they support, there is an underlying sense of apathy towards the campaign.

The responses raise the prospect of the low voter turnout of previous elections. While the USC and candidates are hoping more students will cast a ballot on January 30 and 31, it's clear a number of students aren't aware the campaign to determine the next top executives of their government is even on.

Story produced by Bella Kuscu.