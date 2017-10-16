The Easy Truth is a new show from Radio Western hosted by fourth-year student and Gazette sports editor Mike DeBoer. The show focuses on free speech, conservatism on campus, and big ideas that can be uncomfortable to talk about. The show airs Mondays 11–12 PM.

Listen to the first two episodes below.

In the series debut, DeBoer is joined by Gazette Editor-in-Chief Amy O'Kruk and Western student and Daily Wire contributor Josh Eisen.

The past year has been a difficult one for the media as an institution and journalism as a profession. From fake news to declining public trust to clickbait, the way forward for the fourth estate is uncertain, both on and off-campus. DeBoer asks O'Kruk and Eisen the important questions about the role of the media in this first episode of Radio Western's newest show.

Host Mike Deboer and Ari Matchen from Israel on Campus sit down to discuss the Israel-Palestine conflict and being pro-Israel on campus.

NOTE: Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights at Western has agreed to come on an episode of "The Easy Truth" to discuss and respond to the points made in this episode.