Don't attend Broughdale "FOCO" party — Western, Police

London Police and Western University have released statements on a planned "Fake Homecoming" party on Broughdale Avenue this weekend.

London Police said it would maintain a heavy presence Saturday on Broughdale, which is known for its street parties on Homecoming and St. Patrick's Day.

"LPS is very concerned, not only about the safety of those who may attend, but also those in the community. In the past, there were so many people on the street that emergency crews were unable to get to those that needed immediate assistance, putting everyone in danger," the release said. "LPS will take a strict but fair enforcement approach on Broughdale Avenue and the surrounding area. Police are urging people to avoid the area and those who had planned on attending to make alternate plans."

"FOCO" is in reaction to a decision from the Western administration to move Homecoming Weekend from September to October. Just under 5,000 people have indicated that they are attending on the Facebook event page.

"Western administration has once again, decided to move our annual 'Hoco' celebration to October 21st. With the hope, the colder weather, and busier academic schedule will dissuade students of displaying our school spirit," the event description reads. "On Saturday September 30th, I invite you to Broughdale, to continue a school tradition."

But the university itself is making it clear that it doesn't condone the party or encourage students' attendance.

"Western strongly advises that students do not attend this event on Broughdale," a statement signed by Western President Amit Chakma said.

"Western’s Code of Student Conduct can apply to certain off-campus behaviour and Western is prepared to review any incidents arising from this event to determine whether to pursue sanctions under the Code."