David Suzuki spoke to a crowded Alumni Hall on Thursday evening.

The activist and host of The Nature of Things on CBC urged Western students to take action to save the environment. He also spoke out against pessimists, arguing that it's never too late to act.

Suzuki attended London Central High School, and lived in the Oxford and Wharncliffe area before attending university in the United States.

The event was put on by the Science Students' Council at Western University.

Listen to the full story above.