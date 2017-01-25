By in news on Jan 25, 2017 |

In this episode of The Forum, fourth-year King's student Ryan Schroeder sits down for a casual conversation with University Students' Council presidential candidates David DiBrina (of Team DiBrina) and Tobi Solebo (of Team Tobi).

Anooshae Janmohammad of Team Jan/Mohammad could not make the scheduled time for the conversation.

The Forum host David Seston is campaigning for Team Tobi, so he chose to sit out this episode for conflict of interest reasons.

You can catch The Forum on Mondays at 11 AM on 94.9 CHRW Radio Western.

