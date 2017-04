Dr. Michael Arntfield discusses the origins of the Cold Case Society and lets us in on what makes him tick.

Dr. Arntfield is a professor at Western specializing in digital and emerging media, investigative journalism, true crime writing, and forensic linguistics, lexicology, and stylometry. He's also a former police officer and detective.

Dr. Arntfield is the founder of the Cold Case Society at Western.

Cold Case Radio airs Tuesdays at 11:30 AM and is hosted by BQ.