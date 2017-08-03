Cold Case Radio Episode 14 – O.J. Simpson

On Thursday, July 20, O.J. Simpson was granted parole. He could be a free man as early as October 1.

While Simpson is in jail for armed robbery and kidnapping, the former National Football League Star and actor is most well-known for his acquittal in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. The trial was easily one of the largest media frenzies in history.

In this episode of Cold Case Radio, hosts BQ and Maryam Khan of Western's Cold Case Society examine what O.J. Simpson means for criminal psychology, our culture, and justice in the modern world.