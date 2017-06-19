Cold Case Radio Episode 13 – Karla Homolka

On this episode of Cold Case Radio, host BQ and guests Maryam Khan and Sean McConkney discuss one of Canada's most notorious killers – Karla Homolka.

Homolka came into the public eye when she was arrested in 1993 along with her boyfriend, Paul Bernado, for the rape and murder of three victims including Homolka's sister, Tammy. Homolka accepted a plea bargain deal, and plead guilty to manslaughter in order to get a reduced prison sentence. Homolka was able to do so by claiming that she had been an unwilling participant in Bernardo's actions.

Investigators later discovered that Homolka had played more of an active role in the crimes than she had claimed. She was released from prison in 2005.

Homolka returned to the public eye when it was revealed that she had been volunteering at an elementary school in the Montreal area. The news prompted widespread outrage and led to the school changing its policy on volunteers.