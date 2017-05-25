Cold Case Radio Episode 11 – The Zodiac Killer

On this episode of Cold Case Radio, host BQ and Maryam Khan of the UWO Cold Case Society talk about the world's most notorious unidentified serial killer.

Throughout the 60's and 70's in Northern California, the Zodiac Killer claimed at least five victims, though speculation persists that he killed many more.

Zodiac became widely known for taunting investigators through a series of letters sent to local newspapers. The letters contained puzzles or cryptograms, only one of which has been solved.

The identity of the killer remains unknown, and several California police departments maintain an open case file on Zodiac.

