The Coach: A conversation with Vickie Croley

Vickie Croley is a cornerstone of Western's track and field program.

She has served as head coach of the team for over two decades and has led the Mustangs to provincial and national titles. She has been named the CIS men's track and field coach of the year, OUA women's track and field coach of the year, and OUA women's coach of the year.

Croley has coached Canadian decathlete Damian Warner since 2010. Warner won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.



This interview is the second edition of Purple Profiles, a new podcasting project at Radio Western that profiles personalities on campus. Follow it on SoundCloud.