The Windsor Spitfires franchise are no strangers to the Memorial Cup with this being their third appearance in the last decade and fourth overall. From 2008-10 the Spits established themselves a mini dynasty by capturing back-to-back Memorial Cup titles. That team produced a number of NHL regulars including Taylor Hall, Ryan Ellis, and Adam Henrique. No doubt it is tough to play in the shadows of teams past such as that one, but this year’s squad is brimming with talent and that same kind of energy seen in those years. A key reason why the hosts are a force to be reckoned with is their special teams play. They were in the top 10 of the OHL in all special teams categories, including a league-leading penalty kill which functioned at nearly 90%. The Spits narrowly missed out on home ice in the opening round of the playoffs by finishing 5th, and took an equally motivated London Knights team to game 7 before ultimately losing. That defeat surely left a bad taste in the mouth of the Spits, and they will look to seek retribution in the tournament.

Nobody should take this Windsor team lightly due to the fact that they are under the same tremendous ownership as they were in the late 2000s which includes owner and president Bob Boughner. Now an NHL assistant coach with the Sharks, Boughner was at the helm for those championships, but this time around the responsibility is on Rocky Thompson—another former NHL coach. Thompson’s second year as head coach saw him guide the Spitfires to their second consecutive 40-plus win season. With bountiful NHL coaching experience, Rocky Thompson is a great coach who has the experience to gear his squad up for any opponent.

The Spitfires have no shortage of potential NHL talent, and that starts on their blue line with Mikhail Sergachev. The Russian defenseman—drafted 9th overall by the Habs in 2016—tallied a respectable 43 points in 50 games while also quarterbacking the Spits’ lethal powerplay. Windsor relished the role of Memorial Cup hosts this season and made two key acquisitions during the regular season in forward Jeremy Bracco and D-man Sean Day. Both are NHL picks for the Maple Leafs and New York Rangers, respectively, and are both looking to prove that they’re ready to make the jump. Bracco won a gold-medal with team USA at the World Juniors in 2016 proving that he is no stranger to big games. Day is a beast on the blue line at 6’3 231 lbs which will surely come in handy with the high intensity, physical play of the Memorial Cup. The Spitfires enjoyed a franchise-record-setting season in net by their goaltender Michael DiPietro, who now holds the record for lowest GAA (2.35), and most shutouts in a single season (6) including three consecutive in December.

The hosts kicked off the tournament with the opening game on Friday night and stunned the powerhouse Saint John Sea Dogs 3-2. Their next game is on Sunday against the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7pm and they close out round-robin play against the other OHL team—the Erie Otters.

The Windsor Spitfires are on their home turf looking to prove that a first-round knockout is not what is going to define their season. They are not a team who is simply happy to be at the dance; they are a team who is right in the middle of the dance circle.