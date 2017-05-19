Head Coach Steve Konowalchuck

Center Mathew Barzal

Defensemen Ethan Bear

Right Wing Keegan Kolesar

Goaltender Carl Stankowski



The Seattle Thunderbird (est. 1985) sore into their second Memorial Cup appearance in team history with their last time touching down on the national stage coming back in 1992 where they fell to Kamloops in the semi-finals. This is a squad that was not expected to be around at this point in the 2016 portion of the season, in 2017 however, the T-birds have been spectacular. Despite only being in the CHL Top 10 rankings on 3 occasions throughout the season, their 98 points in the regular season was good for 4th in the WHL. They would continue to roll in the post-season, posting a 16-2-2 record over the course of the WHL playoffs, winning the Ed Chynoweth Cup over the favored Regina Pats.

Behind the bench for Seattle is Steve Konowalchuck in his 6th season with the team. The 13-year NHL veteran, former Captain of the Washington Capitals, winner of the 1996 World Cup with Team USA and 1992 WHL player of the year came into the head coaching role after spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche. As a player in junior, he put out 196 points (94G/102A) in 136 regular season games, but never played for a Memorial Cup making this opportunity all that much more sweeter for the Salt Lake City native.

A lot of focus is placed around Mathew Barzal and Ethan Bear when it comes to the success of this team and for the most part you can’t argue with that. Barzal won a silver medal representing Team Canada at the World Juniors which cut down his games in the regular season for the Islanders prospect. The captain of the team had only 10 goals in 41 games, but led the roster with 69 assists to total 79 points being named Western Conference Player of the Year. He would continue his dishing dominance tallying 18 assists in 16 playoff games totaling 25 points to be named WHL Playoff MVP. The blueliner from Regina, Saskatchewan Ethan Bear was named WHL Defensemen of the Year after scoring 70 points (28G/42A) in 67 games, while being a +34 on the ice. He then contributed the second most playoff points on the team with 26 (6G/20A) in 17 games and was a +12. However there are some names people may not be too familiar with yet that played a huge factor in the team being in Windsor. Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Keegan Kolesar led the team in playoff scoring with 31 points (12G/19A) in 19 games. Alexander True from Denmark was named Seattle’s Most Dedicated Player this season and tied Kolesar with a team high 12 playoff goals in 20 games, after scoring 25 goals in 66 regular season contests. Arguably the biggest name to get to know in a hurry would be Carl Stankowski. The 16-year old isn’t draft eligible until 2018, but has been playing like a veteran for his team. He appeared in only 7 games during the regular season going 3-0-0-1 with a 2.18GAA and .910SV%, but when Rylan Toth who played 2900+ more minutes between the pipes than Stankowski got hurt, he stepped in and stepped up. Playing 1222 minutes in the playoffs grabbing all 16 wins needed for a championship while posting a 2.50GAA and .911SV%. He could potentially be the ace up the Thunderbirds sleeve to come out of this tournament on top.

Seattle will have the benefit (depending on how you look at it) of playing on Day 2 to start their tournament, when they take on the OHL Champions in the Erie Otters Saturday afternoon at 3pm. They’ll then play another OHL opponent the following Day 3 in the host Windsor Spitfires with a 7pm puck drop Sunday night. After getting a day to rest, they’ll take on the President’s Cup Champions in the Saint John Sea Dogs Tuesday evening on Day 5. Pretty cool to think that the same year the Seattle Metropolitans are celebrating their centennial anniversary of their 1917 Stanley Cup Championship win over Montreal. The Thunderbirds have an opportunity to capture their first ever Memorial Cup Championship, one year shy of its centennial anniversary and add to the city of Seattle’s hockey history.