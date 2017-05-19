Head Coach Danny Flynn

Defensemen Thomas Chabot

Left Wing Bokondji Imama

Goaltender Callum Booth



The Saint John Sea Dogs (est. 2005) are already making their third appearance at the Memorial Cup in their brief team history. They beat the Mississauga St. Mike’s Majors on their ice no less, by a score of 3-1 to capture the teams first ever Memorial Cup back in 2011. The following season the team looked even better making in back to the national stage, only to fall to the eventual 2012 champion Shawinigan Cataractes in the semi-final. This year’s crew from New Brunswick is trying to solidify its place as the best team in franchise history. Gathering 102 points in the regular season going 48-14-5-1 for 1st place in the Maritime Division and League, largely thanks to having the #1 Power Play (29.9%) and #1 Penalty Kill (85.4%) in the QMJHL. Ranked in the CHL Top 10 for 21 of the 26 available weeks, the Sea Dogs would go on to lose only once in the regulation time during the playoffs. Going 16-1-1 and sweeping three of their opponents including Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the finals.

You couldn’t ask for better leadership in this tournament behind the bench then Danny Flynn. In only his second season with Saint John, with an additional 10 years of CHL head coaching experience. This year he was named Coach of the Year, the second time in his QMJHL career he has won that award. This is Flynn’s 6th appearance in the Memorial Cup as a member of a coaching staff. He was an assistant coach with Ted Nolan when the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds won the Memorial Cup in 1993. Prior to the Sea Dogs he took the Moncton Wildcats to two tournaments by winning the Q Championship twice between 2007 and 2013. Successful away from the CHL as well, winning the 2004 CIS National Championship as coach of the St. Francis Xavier. The man from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia looks to add to the championships he’s brought back to the east coast, this time with Saint John.

The Sea Dogs are led on the ice by Thomas Chabot, Bokondji Imama and Callum Booth. The 18th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators was another player in this tournament between NHL Camps and World Juniors that didn’t have a lot of ice-time in the regular season. Only playing in 34 regular season games Chabot produced 45 points (10G/35A) from the blueline and as a result was named Defensemen of the Year and Personality of the Year in the QMJHL. He would go onto produce 18 assists in 18 playoff games, finishing with 23 points third most on the team. Bokondji Imama may have a difficult name to pronounce, the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect from Montreal had only 30 career regular season goals over 4 seasons coming into this one, but with a team-high 41 goals in 66 regular season games for Saint John this year, you better get his name right. His goal scoring cooled down a tad in the postseason, scoring 8 goals in 18 games totaling 15 points, but is always constant threat to light the red lamp. Finally every good team needs a good goaltender. After 3+ seasons with the Quebec Remparts, Saint John traded for Callum Booth after he played 21 games for the Quebec this season. He would then play 26 more regular season games for his new squad posting an 18-6-1 records, with 3 shutouts, a 2.35GAA and .903SV%. Booth would take his play to the next level come playoff time, playing every game going 16-1-1, with 4 shutouts, a 1.67SV% and .923SV%. If he can maintain that level of play in Windsor, I don’t see how the Saint John Sea Dogs wouldn’t be favored to win the whole thing.

Saint John will battle the hosts in the Windsor Spitfires in Day 1 of tournament action tonight with a 7pm puck drop. A lot of pressure coming into play; being on the big stage (especially first), taking on the hosts and know a first game loss can put you in a giant whole early. The Sea Dogs then get the weekend off, before taking on the J. Ross Robertson Cup winners in the Erie Otters on Day 4 Monday night, followed by taking on the WHL Champions from Seattle in the Thunderbirds 24 hours later on Day 5. Only 11 CHL teams can say they’ve won at least two Memorial Cups and although they have a long way to catch up the likes of the Oshawa Generals (5), Regina Pats (4) and Kamloops Blazers (3). Saint John looks to join the company of the Quebec Remparts, Kitchener Rangers, London Knights, Portland Winterhawks, Medicine Hat Tigers, Ottawa 67’s, Windsor Spitfires and Spokane Chiefs as teams with two titles to their name.