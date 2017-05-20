The Erie Otters (est. 1996) are one of two American teams featured in this year’s Memorial Cup and just like the other team from south of the border, the Otters are also making their second appearance in the CHL tournament in team history. Back in 2002 in their first tournament appearance, they lost an overtime heartbreaker to the Victoriaville Tigres in the semi-final. This year’s squad from the state of Pennsylvania finished the OHL regular season in 1st place with 103 points going 50-15-2-1. This was the fourth consecutive 50-win season for Erie which set a new CHL record, breaking the previous record of three consecutive season accomplished by; Kamloops Blazers, Saint John Sea Dogs, Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets. Just like the Sea Dogs, the Otters ranked in the CHL Top 10 for 21 of the 26 available weeks. However their playoffs were not as smooth as the other champions in the tournament. Erie needed an overtime winner on home-ice in Game #7 of their semi-final series against the London Knights, it then took six games to fend off the Owen Sound Attack in the conference final, before handling the Mississauga Steelheads in 5 games for the J Ross Robertson Cup.

Kris Knoblauch from Imperial, Saskatchewan sits at the helm for a 5th season for the Otters. After playing four seasons in the WHL, he would go onto play for the Alberta Golden Bears winning a CIS National Championship in his rookie season in 2000. Kris would make the move from player to coach in 2006 leaving professional hockey in France to join as an assistant coach with Prince Albert Raiders. This is not his first Memorial Cup appearance, taking the Kootenay Ice to the tournament by winning the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2011, losing to the hosts in the Mississauga St. Mike’s Majors in the semi-finals the year Saint John took the championship home. The 2016 OHL Coach of the Year, who easily could have been named for the honor again this year knows an opportunity to capture hockey history does not come around every season.

Who needs Connor McDavid? The OHL Champions had two players punch the 100 point plateau in the regular season; Alex DeBrincat and Taylor Raddysh. The Michigan native in DeBrincat totaled 65 goals in 63 games, finishing the season with 127 points, he also tied Mike Ricci’s 28 year old OHL record for 19 games in a row registering a goal and as a result was named OHL Most Outstanding Player. Raddysh missed sometime competing for Team Canada in the World Juniors, while still managing to suit up in 58 regular season games and during that time he pumped out 109 points (42G/67A). So shut down these two and its easy sailing right? Dead wrong, if you take Alex and Taylor out of the picture the Otters still had 5 20+ goal scorers in the regular season; Dylan Strome (22), Ivan Lodnia (24), Anthony Cirelli (25 total including goals in Oshawa), Kyle Pettit (26) and Warren Foegele (27). With the exception to Lodnia and Pettit, nobody else’s production went down either come postseason. They even have offense in the form of defense from Taylor’s brother Darren. He totaled 81 points (16G/65A) in 62 games from the blueline being named OHL Defensemen of the Year and Overage Player of the Year before getting 22 points (8G/14A) in 22 playoff games. Goaltender Troy Timpano carried the majority of the weight between the pipes for Knoblauch’s team posting a 36-8-0-0 record, with 4 shutouts, a 2.37GAA and .901SV% during the 2016-17 regular season. He prevailed through adversity in the OHL playoffs going 13-4-1, with 0 shutouts, a 2.73GAA and 895SV%, but maybe that’s an advantage for the Pickering, Ontario native, the mentality of knowing he doesn’t necessarily have to be the best goalie in the tournament for his team to come out on top.

Erie gets the favorable day on, day off schedule in this year’s big dance. After sitting Day 1, they’ll take on their American counterparts in the WHL Champions Saturday afternoon on Day 2. They’ll get to rest on Day 3 before squaring off against the QMJHL Champions on Monday night on Day 4 and after getting Day 5 off, they take on the hosts in the final round robin game of the tournament on Wednesday night on Day 6. In 21-years this team has never won a CHL Championship, let alone been in the finals to play for one, but after making history via player accolades and team accomplishments, maybe this is the year the semi-aquatic mammals from south of the border etch their names on the Memorial Cup.