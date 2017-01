Yesterday was a pretty crazy news day.

For this morning's news, it was difficult to determine what to include and what to leave out. So much of what was reported about Donald Trump, the 2016 election, and Russia isn't fully verified, and yet the implications are huge.

Aside from that, we have author Thomas King speaking at Huron, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making his way to London, and Obama's final farewell to America and the world.

Written and read by Richard Raycraft.