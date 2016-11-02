CHRW Alumni: Sportscaster Dan Shulman

It wasn’t that long ago that Dan Shulman called Western Mustangs football and basketball for 94.9 CHRW Radio Western.

What was once just a hobby has turned into a career. Shulman is now the voice of ESPN’s men’s college basketball and Sunday Night Baseball.

Shulman also called 30 Toronto Blue Jays games for Sportsnet in 2016 and will do the same next year.

In this alumni edition of Purple Profiles, Shulman speaks about his time at Radio Western, including his most memorable moment, and shares advice for those looking to follow his path in sports broadcasting.

Interview and write-up by Karl Nacion (also known as Chicco). Photo courtesy of Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images.