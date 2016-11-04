CHRW Alumni: Comedian Steve Patterson

Steve Patterson is a stand-up comedian and the host of The Debaters on CBC.

Raised in London, he attended the Ivey School of Business at Western. On top of his hectic business school commitments, he decided to get involved in campus life through the radio station, CHRW.

Patterson would invite his friends into Radio Western to record his Monday afternoon comedy show.

Performing in front of a microphone at CHRW helped developed Patterson’s comedy, which he now performs in front of audiences around the world.

His moderation of humorous debates on the CBC has made the show a favourite across Canada, too.

In this interview, the third edition in our alumni series, Patterson talks about his time at CHRW and how it influenced his career.

Patterson's new book, The Book of Letters I Didn't Know Where To Send, is available in bookstores everywhere.

Photo by John Hryniuk.