Adrienne Arsenault is one of Canadian broadcasting’s most recognizable faces.



The CBC foreign correspondent has reported some of the public broadcaster’s most powerful, profound, and important stories over the last two decades.



In 2015, her reporting on the Ebola crisis earned her an international Emmy award – one of many accolades in her career. But before she took Canadians around the world with her journalism, Arsenault read the news at Radio Western.



In this edition of Purple Profiles, part two of our alumni series, Richard Raycraft speaks to Arsenault about her first reporting experiences at CHRW.