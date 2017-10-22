Former Mustangs Head Coach Ron Watson

Former Mustangs Head Coach Barry Martinelli



The Western men’s hockey program has done something they have never done before and perhaps something that has never been done by any university men’s hockey program. They have retired a jersey of a former player. Chris McCauley, who played defence for the Mustangs from 1983 to 1987, had his number 5 raised to the rafters at Thompson Arena in an emotional ceremony on Saturday before this year’s Mustangs played host to the Ottawa Gee-Gees. McCauley passed away on August 9, 2017 after a long battle with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease).

“Chris was a very spiritual individual whose personality shone through all the time that we knew him, and also during the trying time of his ALS, which he succumbed to after about two years,” said Ron Watson, who recruited McCauley from the London Knights and was McCauley’s coach for the first two of his four seasons with Western. “He was an outstanding hockey player, whether you played him as a forward or a defenceman. He was highly skilled as a defenceman, with an ability to move the puck and he could score goals from the point.”

The ceremony, which lasted about 20 minutes, was held at centre ice and included McCauley’s wife Maria, his two stepsons, his 5 siblings, and about 20 former Mustang teammates, along with both the Mustangs and Gee-Gees lined up on their respective blue lines. It included speeches by current head coach Clarke Singer, McCauley’s twin brother Mike and one of his former teammates, Brad Schnurr.

“I was roommates with him twice, two years,” said Schnurr with a chuckle after the ceremony, when asked if he had any stories he could share about his time with McCauley. “The only one I can share, I’ll never forget, was the night, for some reason, he got benched in the third period. I don’t think that had ever happened to him. And he went to the bar (the Spoke, after the game) and I’ll tell you, he wore that bar out! It was hilarious. It was a long night that night for Chris, but that was the type of guy he was. A real competitor.”



And a very successful competitor at that. McCauley grew up just north of London in the town of Exeter. He played on two teams that won Ontario minor hockey championships in the 1970’s. He was then drafted by the London Knights where he played four seasons (1979-83), which included a 114-point season in 1981-82, finishing eighth overall in league scoring. That got him drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins, being taken in the 11th round, 220th overall in the 1982 NHL draft.

When McCauley was not able to make the Penguins, he played one more season with the Knights before beginning his career with the Mustangs, switching to defense and playing for four seasons (1983-87), the last two as team captain. He played in two Queen’s Cup finals (1985 and 1987, both losses), one University Cup tournament (1987), and was twice named an CIAU all-Canadian. He was inducted into the Mustang Hockey team’s Wall of Honour in 2012.

“He was a quirky guy,” said Barry Martinelli, who took over the head coaching job from Ron Watson and thus coached McCauley in his last two seasons, when he was the captain. “He was very sensitive, he took things personally. But he wasn’t your typical OHL, NHL draft pick, arrogant, egotistical kind of guy. That wasn’t Chris. And I think why he made such a good captain was because he was a great teammate.”

McCauley graduated from Western in 1987 with a degree in Physical Education. After that, he played two years of professional hockey, first with Feldkirch Veu in Austria, and then with the Peterborough Pirates in the British Hockey League (where Brad Schnurr was his teammate). He then returned to school doing graduate work at McMaster and Carleton which led to a career in Social Work.



In 2015, he was diagnosed Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a disease that gradually causes paralysis as the brain loses its ability to communicate with the muscles of the body. However, he refused to feel sorry for himself after the diagnosis. Instead he became the Ambassador for Project MinE, an initiative of ALS Canada that aims to decode the genetic signature of ALS, where he continued to work even as his condition began to deteriorate. He passed away on August 9, 2017.

McCauley was also honoured posthumously on Friday night at the 43rd annual Alumni Awards of Merit Dinner at the Great Hall. His contributions to Mustang athletics and to ALS research were recognized with a Western Mustangs Athletic Alumni Award. His wife Maria accepted the award on his behalf and you could hear a pin drop during her emotional acceptance speech.

Western athletics and Western University have teamed up with the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry to create a social media campaign to raise awareness and funds for ALS research in McCauley’s name. For more information about the campaign and/or to donate, you can visit

https://secure2/convio.net/uwo/donate.html