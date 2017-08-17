Chakma: Racism and discrimination not tolerated at Western

Western University President Amit Chakma has released a statement in relation to the events in Charlottesville this past weekend.

"In a few short weeks, Western will welcome thousands of new and returning students to campus. Faculty and staff have been preparing for the upcoming academic year – a time when our campus feels full of ambition, optimism and possibility," he said.

"This year, however, we also find ourselves joining with so many in offering our sympathy for those in Charlottesville, Va., killed or injured while protesting against hate and discrimination. In light of that tragedy, it is important to emphasize where Western stands when it comes to racism and discrimination – it will not be tolerated in any of its vile forms."

Charlottesville, Virginia, was the scene of intense political violence Saturday. Neo Nazi and white supremacist groups gathered to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general. Counter protestors gathered to oppose them.

Thirty-two year-old Heather Heyer was killed when 20 year-old James Alex Fields Jr., a Neo Nazi, drove his car into the crowd of counter protestors.

American President Donald Trump has consistently blamed both sides for the violence, spurring outcry.

In his statement, Chakma said that the values associated with Western's diversity must be defended in the campus community.

"As a campus community, we should view the hate seen in Virginia as a wakeup call that serves to strengthen our values and resolve. We must step out of our comfort zone and speak up when we see intolerance. We must listen with an open mind to those who experience exclusion because they’re different."

