Few subjects out of London City Hall have been as contentious as Bus Rapid Transit.

BRT is a project that would create dedicated bus routes along London’s major transit corridors. This would separate those buses from regular traffic, allowing them to arrive on schedule and travel more quickly.

But opposition to BRT is rising. One of the concerns is the price tag – the project is estimated to cost just over half a billion dollars. Most of that funding will have to come from the federal and provincial governments.

Recently, an association of businesses and citizens called Down Shift has raised concerns over the planned routes. Part of their worry is that endless construction downtown will harm businesses. They and others have claimed that the city has not engaged in enough consultation over the project.

To get a balanced perspective on this issue, Radio Western’s Mohammad Abrar reached out to some of the key stakeholders.

Interviews by Mohammad Abrar.

Scripting by Richard Raycraft.

Photo courtesy of Shift London.

