Brooke Henderson ready to turn her season around

In case you did not know, Brooke Henderson is a 19-year old golfer who plies her trade on the Ladies Professional Golfers Association (LPGA) tour. She hails from Smith Falls, which is just a bit south west of Ottawa. And in 2016, which was her first full season on the LPGA tour, she had a season for the ages.

Perhaps it is not too surprising that her 2017 LPGA season has not been quite as good. Before we get to that, let’s first take a quick look back to last year for Brooke Henderson.

She played in 31 events on the tour (the most by any player). She made the cut in 30 of them including 20-top 21 finishes, 15-top 10 finishes, and 7-top 5 finishes. She won twice, including her first major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in early June (as the second youngest player in history to win a major on the LPGA tour). She finished third on the money list with $1,724,420, and finished third in the Rolex Player of the Year and Race to the CME Globe categories. She finished the year as the number three ranked female golfer in the world, and was number two at one point. And on top of all that, she played for Canada as golf returned to the summer Olympics in Rio where she finished tied for seventh.

Oh, and did I forget to mentioned that she had 455 birdies last year, the second most in a season in LPGA history?

So what about 2017? Well, compared to last year it has not been quite as successful, nor is her game quite at the same level that it was in 2016. But Henderson is confident that her game is coming around.

“Coming off such a great high last year it’s been a little bit disappointing,” said Henderson at a press conference on Tuesday in advance of the Manulife LPGA Classic, which is being held June 8 to 11 at the Whistle Bear Golf Club near Cambridge, Ontario. “But I feel like my game is extremely close. I think I need to continue to be patient and make that one or two more putts early in the week, and hopefully once I feel the rush of the fans and feel their positive energy, I can continue to improve and get better and get back to having some top 10 finishes.”

Speaking of top 10 finishes, Henderson has only had 2 so far this season in the 13 events that she has played (the 13 events played is tied for the most of any player this year). Her best finish has been a tie for fourth at the HSBC Women’s Champions in early March where she shot a final round 66 (six-under par) to vault ahead of several players. She is only 25th on the money list ($263,374 – still more than pocket change, that’s for sure), is currently 25th in the Race to the CME Globe competition, and has dropped from number three in the world at the end of last year to number 15. All of these are pretty good stats that most players would be happy with. But when you have won three times on tour in just one and half years, you expect a little bit more from yourself.

“I’m always working on my short game, trying to make it a little bit better,” said Henderson when asked what parts of her game she would like to see improvements with. “You need a great short game to compete out here on the LPGA tour every single week.

“I feel like my ball striking has been the best maybe it’s ever been the last few weeks. I’m really excited. When everything comes together, I can get a top 5, top 3 and maybe get that win. My game is extremely close. Sports are such a fine line, and I’m just hoping I can cross that line and perform a little bit better.”

Henderson will get her chance this week at the Manulife LPGA classic. This is the sixth year of the tournament, but also the last with Manulife Financial as the title sponsor and it is not clear if any other local major corporation is going to step in and save the tournament. The first three events were held at the Grey Silo Golf Club near Guelph. This is the third straight year the tournament is being held at the Whistle Bear Golf Club just outside of Cambridge. A total of 13 Canadians will be teeing it up out of a total of 144 golfers from around the world. Among the Canadians will be Alena Sharp of Hamilton, Ontario who is having quite a fine season in 2017 with earnings of $139,561, good for 41st spot on the money list.

Other top golfers to watch out for this week include the number two player in the world Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, and Amercian Lexi Thompson, the number four ranked female golfer in the world who is making her first appearance at the Manulife LPGA Classic.

No Canadian has won this tournament in its 6 year history. As a matter of fact, no Canadian has won a LPGA event on Canadian soil since Jocelyn Bourassa did it way back in 1973. It is tough for Canadians to play on home soil. The fans are pulling for them and cheering them all the way around the course. But perhaps that creates high expectations and adds to the pressure. Or it could just be that it is tough to win on the LPGA tour no matter where you are from. So far this year, there have been 13 tournaments and 13 different winners.

For Henderson, playing back in Canada is always a thrill. Yes, there are a bit more demands on her time when she is playing in Canada, but she tries to make sure she enjoys it.

“You know, it’s quite a bit different,” replied Henderson when asked about coming back to Canada. “Coming home, seeing the fans, I want to really show them how much I appreciate their support every single week. This is the only time they can kind of see me face to face, so I want to take extra time and make sure I sign their autographs or take that picture."

But Henderson also knows that she needs to pace herself when back in her home country. “I think since I had such an amazing season last year, I kind of learned what time management really was and how important it is to make sure I do the really important things, but also take time for myself and make sure that I can play well that week.

“Hopefully I can get off to a fast start on Thursday and Friday and get into the final groups on the weekend and cause some excitement in this Waterloo area.”

If you are interested is seeing Brooke Henderson get off to that fast start, she tees it up in round one on Thursday at 1:32 p.m. on the 10th hole. She is paired with Jutanugarn and China’s Shanshan Feng, who won the LPGA Volvik Championship two weeks ago.