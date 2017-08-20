Game #5 between the London Majors and Kitchener Panthers was once again do or die for the team from the Forest City. In Game #4 on Saturday night the Majors avoided elimination by winning 14-4, including scoring ten runs in the first inning alone and this victory was huge for the team's confidence after they blew a six run lead in the previous contest. Byron Reichstein and Lejon Baker both had great games with combined six RBI. While Chris Boatto pitched a strong 6 innings where he was able to keep the Panthers powerful offense to just three runs. Roop Chanderdat’s starting pitcher for the game #5 was Luis Sanchez, who started in the series winning game against the Burlington Herd last round. Kitchener responded with starting Neolvis Entenza, he was credited with a save in Game #3.

The game was a scoreless deadlock through the first two and a half innings, but in the bottom of the third the Panthers came alive. Mike Gordner singled, continuing his consistent hitting in the series. He was followed by Sean Reilly, who has been arguably the biggest contributor to Kitchener success against the Majors. The slugger smacked a ball over the outfield wall, scoring Gordner and beginning London’s long day. The bottom of the fourth featured seven runs for Kitchener, the inning seemed like it was just hit after hit after hit... An error scored Yuleixs La Rosa from second, then a Zarley Cina double scored another run... A runner would score from third when Colin Gorder grounded out, it also advanced a runner to third... A Mike Andrulis’ single would score the runner on third, bringing the score to 5-0 Panthers. Then a Yorbis Borroto single to right, put runners on the corners of the diamond... Another RBI and fielder's choice put two more runs on the board, making Kitchener's advantage to 7-0. The final runs in the inning came when Tanner Nivins hit a two run home run... This barrage of runs was enough for Roop Chanderdat and he pulled Luis Sanchez, replacing him with Angelo Andujar. The score stayed 9-0 for a few inning until Mike Gordner got his third hit of the game, this hit would be a solo home run and the Panthers lead now was mercy-like 10-0.

A morsel of hope came to London when Kyle Gormandy’s sacrifice fly responded in the top of the fifth, scoring Cleveland Brownlee for their first run of the game. However in the bottom of the fifth Kitchener found themselves with the bases loaded, as Angelo Andujar would get taken out after this and was replaced by Mike Delong with London fans praying he could get them out of the jam. Those would go unanswered when Mike Gordner came to the plate, walking bringing in a run and keeping the bases loaded for Sean Reilly who was the next batter and he smelled blood in the water. Reilly put the dagger in the hearts of Majors fans and their season, launching a ball over the wall for a grand slam, for his second home run of the game making the score 15-1. In the top of the eighth Kitchener starting pitcher Noelvis Entenza’s day came to an end as he was replaced by Mike Schurr. The bottom half of that inning just added more embarrassment to the Majors day, after a single and two walks loaded the bases for the Panthers, Chanderdat had seen enough from Mike DeLong. He was replaced by Robert Doyle and things didn’t go so well for him either, as another single scored a run and kept the bases loaded, this happened again and then again... Three times in a row Kitchener batters grabbed a single, scoring a run and all the while keeping the bases loaded. Even after a fielder’s choice would get a runner out at home but the bases were still loaded, so that once again Sean Reilly came to the plate, already with two home runs with one being a grand slam. This time he would do damage via a single to bring home two more Panthers runners, making the lead 20-1 for the home side. After giving up five runs Robert Doyle was pulled in favor for Curtis Johnson, he would give up just one run and then get out of the inning, but the critical/terminal damage was already done. Kitchener scored eleven runs in two straight innings which essentially ended this game and series. The majors would score two runs in the top of the ninth to go down throwing punches, but it wasn’t close to enough. These final two runs only made the score slightly less embarrassing.

A dark day for Forest City baseball as the 21-3 final concludes the London Majors 2017 IBL season and sends the Kitchener Panthers on their way to the finals. Whatever momentum London got from winning Game #4 was nonexistent, the score was 9-0 before the fifth inning making a comeback practically impossible. This game was just a good ole fashion beat-down, with Sean Reilly being Kryptonite to the Majors once again. Throughout the series it just seemed like Kitchener was in another league compared to the Majors, and for their great play the Panthers are off to the IBL Finals for the Dominica Trophy. London will have to shake this loss off and look on the bright side, they put together a strong season and lost to a superior team in the semi-finals.