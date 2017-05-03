The London Majors will kick off their 2017 IBL Season this Sunday on the road against the 3x defending IBL Champions in the Barrie Baycats. With the first pitch set to be thrown at 2pm from Coates Stadium, London will looks to repeat the success they had in the 2016 regular season. The Majors already got a tune-up in before the season officially starts, when they hosted the Michigan Jet Box in double-header action last Saturday. London would prevail with victories in both games over the ballclub from Detroit, Michigan and members of the National Amateur Baseball Federation. Last year had the markings of a banner season, with the team winning the regular season IBL Pennant, beating the Kitchener Panthers (27-10) by 1 game, amassing 28 victories in 37 contests. Despite ending the regular season on an 8 game winning streak, the Major would have their memorable year derailed by the Toronto Maple Leafs, who would defeat them in the 7th game of their semi-final best of 7 series. Adding to the dramatic conclusion of their playoff run, the Majors held a 5-4 lead heading into the top of the 9th inning of that final game of the series. Only to have the Maple Leafs punch 6 runs across the plate, to prevail 10-6 to the next round. Pushing the championship drought to 42 years, 1975 led by left-handed pitcher Mike “Killer” Kilkenny was the last time the Majors hoisted the IBL Championship.

Heading into the 2017 season, London will looks to some familiar bats to cook up some offense specifically; Cleveland Brownlee, Bryon Reichstein and Michael Ambrose. The first-baseman from Atlanta, Georgia in Brownlee (who just resigned with the team two weeks ago) batted.364 which was a team high for starters in 2016, in the process he hit a team high 6 of the teams 20 homeruns, collecting 29 RBIs and 44 hits in 121 at-bats. The 23 year-old from St. Thomas, Ontario in Reichstein enters his 5th season in the IBL, after hitting .358 with a team high 48 hits, including a team high 16 doubles, along with producing 3 homeruns, 32 RBIs in 134 at-bats in the previous season. Finally the former Hickory Crawdad and local catching product Ambrose led London in RBIs in 2016 with 36, he also smacked 47 hits including 5 homeruns, hitting .351 in 134 at-bats. On the mound more familiar faces will be leaned on to repeat dazzling performances from their prior year in two Venezuelans; Elis Jimenez, Oscar Perez and two locals; Cory Hammond and Owen Boon. An international free agent signing by the Boston Red Sox in 2010, after 5 years in the minor leagues, the Valencia, Venezuela native in Jiminez has found a new home in the Forest City. In 2016 he led London in games started (11), complete games (4), innings pitched (84.2), strikeouts (74) and wins (8), while posting a respectable 2.76 ERA. His fellow countrymen in Perez, hails from Caracas, Venezuela and also played in the Boston Red Sox system, he had the second most starts (10) and innings pitched (62.2) for London in 2016. He went 6-3 with a 3.45ERA, with 41 strikeouts and 2 complete games under his belt. The former Davenport University Panther Cory Hammond posted a team best and unbelievable 1.84 ERA over 58.2 innings pitched last season. He would go 5-1 over 8 starts, going the complete game on 3 occasions, while striking out 35 hitters. While fellow local product and current Western Mustang Owen Boon will look to continue his successful IBL career, going 5-1 over 7 starts while posting a 2.49 ERA and collecting 52 strikeouts. I’m sure most of the players mentioned still have that devastating Game #7 loss to Toronto lingering somewhere in the back of their heads. Hopefully using it as a motivational tool to not only repeats as IBL regular season pennant winners, but to bring a Championship back to a historical ballpark yearning for it’s glory.

Believe it or not, today (May 3rd, 2017) marks the 140th anniversary of the first game played at Labatt Memorial Park or as it was known then Tecumseh Park. Roughly a thousand people showed up to watch the London Tecumsehs defeated their junior squad the London Atlantics 5-1. The London Major will look to make their own history at Labatt Memorial Park in 2017, their second game of the season after the battle in Barrie will be the home opener Friday May 12th against the newly formed Burlington Herd with a late 7:35pm first pitch.