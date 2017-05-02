Post-Game London Coach Kyle Julius

Sunday afternoon’s showdown between London and Orangeville, was the last game of the 2017 regular season. This is how the average NBL Canada fan would have assessed the current situation for each team, at the beginning of this week of action at the Budweiser Gardens in London. The A’s were most certainly stoked from their victory Saturday over the Niagara River Lions in Saint Catherine’s two-fold. First, the win assured Orangeville possession of the last invitation in the Central Division to the big dance, the NBL Canada playoffs. The icing on the cake is that in the process of securing the last playoff position in the Central, Niagara was eliminated from playoff contention in a barn burner 104-103. At the other end of the court, the Lightning had already wrapped up the division and a playoff berth as the #1 seed many moons ago. London with a victory over Orangeville would capture their 20th home game in a row and added to their league record 34 wins in a regular season. The reality going into Sunday afternoon was that neither team was playing for any reason other than to finish the regular season and start the playoffs with a win, while remaining healthy.

With ominous clouds looming outside of Budweiser Gardens in the Forest City, indoors the Lightning began the game showering the A’s with a barrage of baskets. London electrified their home crowd by starting the 1st quarter shooting 71%, while shooting out to a 27-12 lead with only 5 minutes left in the quarter. The Lightning’s mixture of inside and outside precision shooting left Orangeville trailing at the end of the quarter 43-25. Not a horrible quarter of offense for the visitors, but the non-existent resistance by the A’s on defense is what put them in trouble early in Sunday’s contest. Maybe Orangeville forgot their legs in Saint Catherine’s, when they eliminated the River Lions of their playoff dreams less than 24 hours prior to the game against London. Perhaps the Lightning were simply well rested, considering they had been off since Tuesday evening. A little of both worlds had Orangeville in a world of hurt to end the 1st quarter and regardless of playoff contention or not, a better effort was needed by the A’s, emphasized by their Head Coach Brandon Lesovsky, heading into the 2nd quarter.

Orangeville seemed to respond with their own special blend of 3 pointers and inside presence offensively. Steadily they narrowed the gap in every statistical category including the most important one, the score. The A’s bite-back to the Lightning saw them outscore their hosts 31-24 in the 2nd quarter. At halftime the lead was only 11 for London, 67-56.

The Lightning and the visiting crew remained at arm’s length in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Despite a perfect performance by the A’s 6’8” forward Justin Moss, who shot 11-11 in field goals and was 1-1 from the 3 point line. Like a silent assassin, Moss amassed 25 of his points heading into the 3rd quarter, but his squad sadly trailed by 24 points at the start of the 4th. Orangeville’s Tyshawn Patterson and Alex Johnson tried to assist the marksman shooting of Moss with 21 points and 20 points respectively, but it was not enough to out duel London. In fact, out of the 12 players that the Lightning dressed for Sunday’s game, 7 players scored in double digits, making the game a complete team effort. London never really felt any pressure that would cause them to relinquish their lead and the home team was able to please the Gardens’ crowd yet again with a 126-107 victory.

The win was the Lightning’s NBL Canada record setting 35th of the season and 20th in a row at home. London garnishes home court advantage throughout the playoffs for as far as they go. Fortunate to have locked down home court, the Lightning know the final score of Sunday’s contest was not a clear indicator of how their upcoming best out of 5 games playoff series will pan out against the same Orangeville A’s. If familiarity breeds content, then these two teams will be very comfortable battling against each other in the 1st round of the playoffs, as both learned before the game’s end that they will commence Game #1 Thursday May 4th and #2 Saturday May 6th at the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario. Strategy, coaching, X’s and O’s, have as much to do with the outcome of games in the playoffs as they can, but execution and taking advantage of your opponents mistakes, is how this first round series will be decided. The game of basketball is not played on paper, analytics and statistics are no help when your heart is beating faster, your palms are a little sweatier, and the crowd at Budweiser Gardens is louder than they have ever been. Simply embrace the moment people. It is the most wonderful time of the year, the playoffs. Let the games begin.