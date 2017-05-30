Toronto Manager John Gibbons (Post-Game)

Toronto Pitcher Marcus Stroman (Post-Game)

Toronto Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (Post-Game)



Monday night’s interleague game featured two teams trying to get back to the .500 mark, as the NL Central Cincinnati Reds (24-25) were playing at the Rogers Centre for the first time since 2009. The Toronto Blue Jays (23-27) entered the game in last place in the AL East 7.5 games back of the first place New York Yankees and the only team in their division that didn’t have a winning record in the 2017 season vs NL opponents (4-7). However, the Jays were riding a 3-game interleague winning streak and had claimed victory in 7 of their last 10 home games, sending Marcus Stroman (5-2 3.30ERA) to the mound to try to continue the trend. The youngest team in the MLB (Average 26 years 355 days) countered with right-hander Lisaverto Bonilla (0-2 6.17ERA) making his fourth start of the season for the Reds. Minus veteran pitcher Bronson Arroyo, the majority of the Reds (including some coaches) where looking for their first professional baseball win outside of the United States.

Speed kills and nobody knows that better then Cincinnati's lead-off hitter Billy Hamilton. Who bunted the very first pitch of the game by Stroman safely for a single, proceeding to then obtain his MLB leading 27th stolen base of the year to be in scoring position with 0 out. Toronto's starter would respond by striking out Reds designated hitter Zack Cozart and get the hometown hero Joey Votto to ground into a fielder's choice. That’s when left fielder Adam Duvall would come to the plate and grab his team leading 44th RBI of the season, hitting a single on a full-count pitch to give the away team an early 1-0 lead.

After failing to respond in the bottom half of the 1st, Stroman would rock a 1-2-3 2nd inning for the home squad while striking out catcher Devin Mesoraco and shortstop Scooter Gennett back to back. The Jays offence would spark after that, with Justin Smoak leading off the bottom of the 2nd inning with a single to centerfield on a full-count offering by Bonilla. With all the attention around another Canadian at the ballpark, catcher Russell Martin would follow up the Smoak hit by smacking a ball to deep right field. As Scott Schelber climbed the wall, all he could do was watch Martin's 4th homerun of the season sail over his head, putting the Blue Jays up 2-1.

After another 3 up, 3 down inning by Stroman which featured Billy Hamilton becoming his 4th strikeout victim in the top of the 3rd, Toronto would press for more run production. A Josh Donaldson's infield single and back to back walks (Bautista and Morales) would load the bases with 0 out for Justin Smoak. His groundball down the first base line would be handled by Votto for the out at first, advancing the runners though and cashing in Donaldson to make it 3-1. After a 4-pitch walk to Russell Martin (Bonilla's 3rd 4-pitch walk in the game) would load the bases with 1 out, Manager Bryan Price had seen enough from his starter. Robert Stephenson would be called in from the bullpen to face Troy Tulowitzki in the pressure situation. Troy had hit safely in 8 straight games and made it 9 with a statement, crushing his 4th career grand slam over the left-center field fence to give his team a commanding 7-1 lead. The hits didn’t stop there, but after back to back singles (Carrera and Travis), Stephenson would get Kevin Pillar to ground into a 6-5-3 to finally stop the bleeding for the team from Ohio.

Stroman would sit down 9 consecutive Cincinnati hitters before finally giving back to back singles (Suarez and Schelber) with 2 outs in the top of the 4th. That’s when the right-hander would turn catcher Devin Mesoraco's bat into kindling wood, getting the groundball out needed to get out of the inning unscathed. This would lead to more no-mercy style offence by the blue birds, after a Jose Bautista double and Morales walk (2nd of the game) with 1 out. Justin Smoak would inflict more punishment by crushing the 2-0 pitch from Stephenson for his team leading 12th homerun to make it 10-1 home side. The golf style trajectory on the ball barely cleared the right field fence, while giving Smoak a team high 33 RBI on the season.

Toronto's starter would get his third inning of only facing three Cincinnati batters in the 5th in an unconventional way. After hitting Scooter Gennett with a pitch, Jose Pereza would ground into a double play and Billy Hamilton would fly out. Things would become bizarre and borderline embarrassing for the Reds in the bottom of the 5th. Devon Travis (double) and Ezequiel Carrera (single) would place runners on the corners with 0 out. With Kevin Pillar at the plate (0 for 2 in the game), Stephenson would balk to advance Carrera to second base and scoring Travis from third to make it 11-1 and. Pillar would eventually hit a grounder to shortstop Peraza, who would chase Carrera instead of the safe out at first. Ezequiel would use speed and smart base running skills to get the Reds called on obstruction, while Pillar ran to 2nd during the hunt, placing two runners in scoring position. Next hitter Josh Donaldson would obtain his 5th RBI of the season on a fielder's choice making it 12-1 with 1 out. After the 10th hit surrendered in the ballgame by Robert Stephenson, his night was over as Jake Buchanan would come into the game for Cincinnati. He would be welcomed by a Jose Bautista single and another by Kendrys Morales pushing the lead to 13-1. Justin Smoaks third hit on the evening, a single, would load the bases once again for the Canadian club. However Buchanan would strikeout Russell Martin and get Tulowitzki to groundout to finally end the interesting inning.

Reds would get one back in the 6th as Adam Duvall would get his second RBI of the game, punching his 14th homerun of 2017, a solo shot, with 2 outs to make it 13-2. Stroman would proceed to the get Eugenio Suarez to groundout, the last batter Marcus faced Monday evening, to end the top of the 6th. Stroman finished the night with the stat line of: 6IP 5H 2R 2ER 5K in line for the win. For the first time since the 1st inning the Toronto bats went silent, minus a Carrera single (3rd single in game) and failed to score a run off of a Reds pitcher, maintaining an 11 run lead.

Dominic Leone would pitch the 7th inning for Toronto sitting down the Cincinnati hitters in order including striking out Gennett to send things into the bottom half. After Darwin Barney pinched-hit for Jose Bautista only to groundout for the first out after the 7th inning stretch, Toronto would add more runs. Morales double and another by Martin (3rd hit in game) made it 14-2 with 2 outs. This was followed by three straight singles: Tulowitzki, Travis (RBI) and Carrera (4th single in game) brought the score to 15-2 before Pillar would groundout (Going 0 for 5 on the evening) to send it to the 8th.

With the score out of hand, a fan (not a true one) officially wanted to make sure the game had a little bit of everything and decided to run onto the field while Peraza hit a fly ball in the infield for the first out. Toronto's finest would escort the man off the field as the Blue Jays would hold the Reds to another 0 inning. With 2 outs in the bottom of the 8th, the Jays would flex their offensive muscles yet again; another Morales double, a Smoak walk and Martin hit by the pitch would load the bases, followed by back to back RBI singles (Goins and Travis) made it 17-2. Ezequiel Carrera would fail to reach base, after being successful in his first 5 plate appearances, grounding out with the bases loaded to end the 8th. After two innings of hitless baseball from Dominic Leone, JP Howell would finish off the game for the Blue Jays in the 9th sending the 29,844 in attendance home, impressed to say the least.

23 hits and 17 runs later, Toronto claims their 24th win of the season and came close to having a historical evening for the franchise. The Blue Jays were just two hits shy of their franchise high of 25, which they accomplished against the Texas Rangers in 1999, but amazingly still needed another 7 runs to match the 24 scored on the Baltimore Orioles in 1978. For the Reds, the only positive to take out of the schooling is that it’s in the past, they go back to work tonight for the second game of their three game-series in Canada, as Asher Wojciechowski (1-0 2.25ERA) gets the call. Toronto will look to improve to 11-6 all-time against Cincinnati, sending JA Happ (0-3 4.50ERA) fresh from the Disabled List in the 17th contest between the two squads in MLB history. First pitch is set for 7:07pm tonight from the Rogers Centre.