With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 9th inning with 2 out and no runners on base, Kevin Pillar entered his 4th at-bat 0 for 3 on the afternoon, only to launch the 1-1 slider offered by Mariners Closer Edwin Diaz over the fence for a walk off homerun victory. The Mother’s Day crowd with their Marco Estrada bobbleheads were sent home happy as Pillar’s 5th homerun of the season completed a four game series sweep of their AL West opponents from Seattle. After starting the season with an MLB worst 3-12 record, the Jays are now 17-21, today’s win is the 5th in a row and gives them 7 wins in their last 8 games. In the process Toronto has now won 3 consecutive series (Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Seattle), after failing to win a single series in their first 7 to start the year (Baltimore, Tampa Bay, Milwaukee, Baltimore again, Boston, LA Angels and St. Louis). The most inspirational aspect of the team’s recent performance has to be the fact that they are still not healthy, not even close. As of today (May 14th) the 10-day disabled list still has claim to; Josh Donaldson, J.A. Happ, Francisco Liriano, Russell Martin and Troy Tulowitzki. In fact, outfielder Steve Pearce could potentially be joining that list of players hit by the injury bug, after leaving today’s game after sliding into 2nd base safely. Despite never having the lineup on the field that was envisioned by management in spring training, the injury riddled Bison fueled Blue Jays are playing their best baseball so far of 2017 and the foundation to this recent success are some faces you might not have expected. Ezequiel Carrera, Kevin Pillar and Darwin Barney have all been playing solid defensively as you’d expect, but they’re also all getting on base by batting above .300, while sluggers Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak are starting to heat up with the long bombs with 5 and 7 homeruns respectively on the season so far. The battered starting rotation has seen Joe Biagini come out of the bullpen and pour some quality innings over his first two starts, picking up his first win of the season Friday night. While Mike Bolsinger who was called up from Buffalo on the 9th of this month, will look for his first win as a blue bird this season in his second start tomorrow night. The Blue Jays will look to keep the wins coming and have a favorable opponent to do so, taking on the last place team NL East Atlanta Braves who currently hold the MLB’s worst record of 13-21. The brief interleague two-game series at home will wrap up a 9 game home stand for Canada’s ball team, before heading to Atlanta, Georgia for another quick two-game series as a part of a 7 game road trip. During that time management and Blue Jay fans hope to see a few veteran faces return to the field from injury, while praying others can stay away from the disabled list.