Blood Services faces critical shortage

June 14 was World Blood Donor Day, but Canadian Blood Services had some bad news – it's facing a critical shortage of blood.

According to Blood Services, a stormy winter and a wet spring contributed to an unusually low inventory of blood.

Blood Services has set a goal of 50,000 donations by the end of June to deal with the shortage. The initiative caught the attention of London West MPP Peggy Sattler, who has adopted the blood donor clinic on Wharncliffe Road South to help with the situation. She's encouraging constituents to donate.

Federal NDP leadership candidate and MPP Jagmeet Singh also stopped by the clinic to donate. He was campaigning in London and made donating part of his itinerary.

Canadian Blood Services is in particular need of type O blood, as it can be donated to any other type.

For more information about donating, visit blood.ca