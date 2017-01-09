BDS referendum at King's struck down

Above: Second-year Law student Matt Helfand presents his case against a BDS referendum before the Affiliate Appeals Board at Huron University College on Sunday.

Edit: The updated version of this story clarifies further that the Appeals Board would support a referendum and campaign period so long as certain conditions are met -–one of which stipulates that "Any reference to the BDS movement cannot be included in the question of the referendum."

In a unanimous decision, the Affiliate Appeals Board, the appeals board for affiliate colleges on campus, ruled against a referendum on a Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions motion from the King's University College Student Council.

The referendum would have asked students if they want the KUCSC to advocate for King's to divest from companies that violate international law.

The BDS movement describes itself as a movement for Palestinian human rights that focuses primarily on divestment from Israeli businesses and institutions. The BDS movement compares itself to anti-apartheid activism towards South Africa.

"Upon member debate, the appeal unanimously (5:0) passed, with strict conditions. The Affiliate Appeals Board believes in the spirit of the referendum, however, there needs to be a shift from the KUCSC taking one political stance to a more macro ethical investment policy, in order to meet the KUCSC Community Standards Policy and the KUCSC Mission Statement," the Appeals Board said in an email.

The Appeals Board said in their decision that they would support a future referendum and campaign period at King's, but it must not reference the BDS movement and must identify specific companies that the KUCSC wants King's to divest from.

The email added that changes to the referendum to meet the two conditions must be met before campaigning can begin. The changes will be discussed at the KUCSC General Assembly meeting on January 15.

The motion for a referendum, brought forward in October 2016, led a concerned King's councillor to contact Matt Helfand, a second-year law student. Helfand led an appeal campaign against the motion.

At Huron University College Sunday, Helfand argued that the motion was in violation of KUCSC's mission statement and community standards.

Haya Alsakka, a fourth-year King's student, is part of a group of students that brought the motion forward. Alsakka and her colleagues argued that the referendum campaign would spark an important discussion on campus.

Helfand mentioned in the appeal that similar BDS campaigns at other Canadian universities have been linked to anti-Semitic hate crimes. The group in favour of the motion stated their confidence that a referendum campaign could take place on King's campus in a safe and fair manner.

After a question and answer period and deliberation, the board unanimously voted that the referendum question would need to be reworked to meet KUCSC's mission statement and community standards.

In spite of the decision, Alsakka says she will continue to campaign for the cause.

