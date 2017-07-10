Baycats Sweep Majors In Double-Header

Post-Game Majors LeJon Baker

If you remember “Choose Your Own Adventure” books growing up, then you can relate to the comparison between those childhood novels and the opportunity for the London Majors to control their own fate. Sunday’s double-header at Labatt Memorial Park in London against the 1st place Barrie Baycats, had more twists and sub-plots than a soap opera. The two afternoon games were to make up for a game and special event for the Majors that was rained out. “Purple In The Park”, an event put on annually by the team in support of the London Abused Women’s Centre, marked a golden chance for London. The Majors, with wins in both games, could breathe down the necks of the front-running Baycats, while a sweep in the double-header puts more distance between them and Kitchener, while exacting revenge two-fold for the earlier loss to Barrie which also cost London their perfect start to the season. Winning both contests versus the Baycats would also soften the blow of a devastating loss to the Panthers in Kitchener this past Thursday for the home team. Two wins for the Majors gives the Baycats their 1st two losses of the season, all the while preventing them from achieving the IBL record for most wins to begin a season. The previous record was 22 straight wins to start a season, a record held by Brantford since 1961.

In what was supposed to be the most highly anticipated games of the IBL season between the league’s best, the 1st inning of game 1, started with barely a whimper. No hits, runs, or even errors for either team as London sent Murilo Gouvea to the hill as their starter, while Barrie would start Claudio Custodio in the bottom of the 1st inning. Were the fans at the World’s Oldest Baseball Grounds about to witness an epic pitching duel? Hardly. The Majors had the first scoring opportunity of the game in the bottom of the 2nd. London burst out of the gates offensively with a single by DH Cleveland Brownlee, followed by Mike Ambrose getting hit by a pitch and going to 1st. With runners on 1st and 2nd, the Majors were hopeful for a result different from the one they got, as London did not bring in either runner or even advance them into scoring position. The 2nd inning ended as it started, a scoreless tie between the two best teams in the IBL. The 4th inning is when the sparks were lit by the Majors’ bats, after London’s Mike Ambrose singled up the middle, Le Jon Baker blasted a moonshot over the shrubbery in left field. Just like that, the Majors scored the first runs of the game and began the top of the 5th with a 2-0 lead over the Baycats. How do you follow that at bat? By doing the exact same thing in the next inning. Barrie added what seemed to be an insignificant run on the board, but Baker’s second 2-run jack gave the home side a 4-1 lead in a shortened game. The most significant rule of the IBL regarding a double-header, is that each game is shortened to only 7 innings of play. A scoreless tie, followed by a late eruption of offense could mean the end of a team’s night if they are not capable of handling the intensity of the situation.

The Baycats were more than capable and worthy opponents, as Barrie served notice to the crowd in London, and the rest of the IBL who have slept on their perfect season to date, that there is a new sheriff in town. With one mighty crack of the bat, Branfy Infante’s solo bomb to begin the 6th inning, ignited a firestorm of offensive output by the Baycats. Suddenly, the once boisterous, and at times taunting crowd at Labatt Memorial Park, fell into a chilling hush, as they saw what was coming like storm clouds on the horizon. While the Majors squandered a bases loaded with 1 out inning in the bottom of the 6th inning, Barrie’s Mike Atkinson singled and scored 2 RBIs. Most notable about Atkinson’s timely single is that it tied the game that looked like was going to be a struggle for both offenses. London could not score in the bottom of the 7th inning which forced extra innings. Enter the Baycats heavyweight slugger Conner Murro, at 5’ 10”, 180 pounds, he stood before Curtis Johnson of the Majors, in to replace Murilo Gouvea, with 1 HR on the season prior to Sunday’s double-header. Murro hit a shot heard throughout the city of London well over the left field wall, giving Barrie the 6-4 lead. London managed to score no more than 1 run from a Carlos Arteaga double, that scored Chris Mc Queen. Majors’ players and their fans had to quickly recover from a wasted 4 RBI, two 2-run homerun performance by Le Jon Baker. A stat line that usually guarantees victory, did no such thing in this game. Game 1 of the double-header went to the Baycats 6-5 in a highly anticipated game that other than the final result for Majors’ fans, did not disappoint it’s top billing.

Playing 7 innings in a double-header is not the only adjustment Barrie and London needed to make when preparing to play the 2nd game of the day. Each team had approximately 20-30 minutes in between games #1 and #2. Baseball is still a sport ladies and gentlemen. There is running, diving, sliding, and throwing involved. These movements are all repetitive in nature throughout the course of each baseball game, and to play back to back risks fatigue and injuries. Nevertheless, both teams took the diamond at Labatt Memorial Park for game #2. Refueled on Gatorade, water and orange slices, London needed to win this game, for themselves and their fans, who loyally cheered them on. The Majors had now slipped dangerously to 3 games behind the Baycats for the overall lead in the IBL standings. Minor tweaks to the lineups, for each side, namely Mike Ambrose not starting this game for the Majors and game #2 was underway. No anthem, no ceremonial 1st pitch, it was time to get down to business.

London started their ace Luis Sanchez, who immediately gave up a single to Barrie’s leadoff hitter Ryan Spataro. After Kyle DeGrace reached base, a Majors error allowed Spataro to get into scoring position and eventually score the 1st run of the game. If the Majors had revenge on their minds and winning game #2, they were off to one rough start down 1-0 in the bottom of the 1st inning. Sanchez uncorked two wild pitches, combined with the earlier error, it was no wonder London’s fans were stunned into silence, as the always cool as a cucumber Sanchez, looked a little out of sorts to start the game. A walk and another single given up by the Majors’ starter, left them down 2-0 before they even took their first swing. London’s bats sputtered early in this contest, barely making contact with any of the pitches that Barrie’s starting pitcher, Matt St. Kitts had thrown their way. The Majors did cut the lead in half, 2-1, when Cleveland Brownlee scored on a groundout by Kyle Gormandy. Still, it did not look like the home team was recovered from the previous game earlier that day.

As evenly matched as two of the top teams in any league should be, London and the Baycats were locked in another nail-biter that would most likely be decided late, but how? Mistakes. Mental and physical gaffs by the Majors’ would add up the whole game. Mike DeLong replaced Sanchez who left the game with what was an undisclosed injury. DeLong only surrendered 1 hit, but was the unfortunate victim of 2 errors committed behind him. These mistakes put two more runs on the board for Barrie, all but sealing the fate of the Majors. The fans had one last chance to see their team pull a victory out of the proverbial rabbit’s hat, but it was not meant to be. London had 4 errors on the night, but none were more costly than the 2 in the top of the 7th inning which added 2 more runs to Barrie’s lead, and put an almost impossible mountain to climb for the Majors. London went down without a fight in the bottom of the 7th inning, 3-up/3-down, to end the game with a score of 4-1 in favour of the Baycats. Barrie indeed set the single season record to start a season with their 23rd consecutive win. London falls to 19-4, 4 games back of the Baycats for 1st overall, and only 2 games ahead of Kitchener in the overall IBL standings.

Wednesday night at 8pm in Brantford will be the next game for the London Majors. A couple of days to rest, focus, and recharge their batteries before a Tuesday practice, then a road trip to Arnold Anderson Stadium. Manager Roop Chanderdat, among other things, plans to address the mistakes from the double-header against Barrie from Sunday. London’s skipper also will be positively reinforcing the fact that if not for untimely mistakes and failing to execute small hits (bunts) in key situations to win games, his Majors squad has been right up there competitively with the Baycats in all 3 games they have faced each other. A fact that is not lost on Le Jon Baker or his London teammates. Baker said in his postgame comments that he expects the two teams to essentially keep pace with one another, and eventually face off again down the line in the postseason.