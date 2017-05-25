Battle Of Mother Nature In Finals Rematch

Which is a more powerful force of nature? Lightning or a Hurricane? Not sure how to research that or with whom to have that debate, however, the winner will be determined in a 7 game series, which begins Friday at Budweiser Gardens in London at 7pm. The time for talk is over. In a rematch of the NBL Canada Finals from 2016, London will look for revenge against Halifax, who defeated the Lightning in 7 games. London will have home court advantage this year because they finished the regular season with the most amount of wins in the NBL Canada overall. Worth noting; in their loss to the Hurricanes in last year’s Finals, Halifax had home court advantage.

Similar to a prize heavyweight boxing match, each team has their own tale of the tape. London boasts the most wins ever in a regular season, finishing with 35 wins and only 5 losses. The Lightning have the reigning and newly crowned NBL Canada MVP, Royce White. London won 20 games in a row at Budweiser Gardens to end the regular season. London has yet to lose in the playoffs defeating Orangeville in 3 straight out of 5 games, and sweeping Windsor in 4 games out of 7. The Lightning ended their division final on Saturday, and have had time since to rest, and prepare for Halifax. Throughout this series, with any London loss, the debate will no doubt be about whether or not the longer layoff in between series, hurt the Lightning, or was it the right amount of rest?

Not to be outdone or sniffed at, the Hurricanes finished the regular season with the 2nd most amount of wins overall with 27, and lost only 13 times all season. Halifax’s ace in the hole, they are the defending champions and will remain that way unless London can defeat them 4 times out of 7. The Hurricanes beat Moncton in 3 straight games, but were barely able to scrape past the Island Storm in a highly competitive 6 games. In fact, the 6th game of the Atlantic division final, which took place on Tuesday, went down to the final possession, with the Hurricanes squeaking out a 107-104 victory. Winning the series in 6 games, leaves Halifax with only 1 day off before they fight to defend their 2016 championship in London on Friday night. Is this a case of not enough rest for the Hurricanes?

The Lightning have faced Halifax twice in the 2017 regular season, both times emerging victorious. Game 1 on February 20th, was a relatively simple game for London. Evidence of that is shown on the impressive score sheet which reveals the Lightning never trailing in the game and having a double digit lead for 33 of the 48 minutes of game play. London was fueled by Royce White’s double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds. In game 2 of their regular season encounters, the Lightning managed to win a nail-biter in Halifax 108-104. The formidable Hurricanes closed the 4th quarter on a 17-2 run, bringing the game down to a final possession before the eventual crushing defeat.

Friday night at 7pm, live from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, the 2017 NBL Canada Finals, will begin a war between 2 forces of Nature. The regular season and all achievements such as: MVP awards, most wins in NBL Canada history, 35-5 vs 27-13 in terms of regular season records, 2-0 head to head during the regular season, and a rematch from the 2016 NBL Canada Finals, go down the toilet. No amount of pep talks and rally cries can sufficiently prepare either side for this moment. If motivation to win the title is necessary at this point, then it will be a very short series for whoever needs to be motivated.