Mustangs Head Coach Kelly Paton

Mustangs Forward April Clark

Mustangs Goalie Carmen Lasis



The Mustangs women's hockey team looked to continue their hot start to the season in their Home Opener at Thompson Arena Friday night against the Brock Badgers. The Mustangs were 2-0-0-0 heading into the tilt after a dominating road trip which saw them score 11 goals in Northern Ontario over two games against Nipissing and Laurentian. The Badgers came into action with fewer goals for, but also fewer against, as they only gave up three through two games against Queens (2-0 Loss) and UOIT (5-1 Win), for a 1-0-1-0 record.

The first frame started off with some great pressure from the Mustangs which saw them draw some early penalties as a result. Finally, on their third attempt with the man-advantage, Surrey, B.C. native Megan Taylor beat Badgers' goaltender Jensen Murphy after a scramble in the crease to give Western the first goal of the game. The Badgers wasted no time responding, however, as 9 seconds into their first powerplay Kimberly Brown tickled the twine to even the game up. The teams traded scoring chances, but neither budged as they went into the intermission tied at 1.

The second period really showcased how evenly the teams were matched, as neither seemed to rise above the other in terms of scoring opportunities. One team would get a scoring chance only to have to chase it the other way for a scoring chance at the opposite end. Both squads had powerplay attempts and ample opportunities to break the tie, but the goaltenders in Carmen Lasis (Western) and Jensen Murphy (Badgers) kept their doors shut, preserving the tie going into the third.

The second intermission seemed to spark something in the Mustangs as they came out in the third with some very strong offensive pressure, keeping Brock on their heels. Western could have gone up multiple times throughout the period but Jensen Murphy simply stood on her head to keep things even. Despite the Mustangs dominating the majority of the third period, the game exceeded regulation time, giving both teams a hard-earned point.

The extra frame of 5 minute 3 v 3 overtime was quick in all senses of the word. Not a single whistle was heard through the 5 minute sudden-death session which saw the teams trade scoring chance after scoring chance, sending everyone at Thompson Arena to the edge of their seats. Somehow, neither team was able to score, and the game went to a shootout. Jensen Murphy continued to shut the door on the Mustangs in the skills competition, as she did not concede a goal. The Badgers only needed to beat Carmen Lasis once and Kimberly Brown did that to give her team the extra point.

A goaltending performance for the ages earned Brock's Jensen Murphy Radio Western Player of the Game honours in a game which the Mustangs left the ice with a bitter taste in their mouths. It will be a quick turnaround for the ladies as they prepare to host the Ryerson Rams on Saturday night at Thompson Arena.