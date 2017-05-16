Pre-Game Atlanta Braves Outfielder Nick Markakis

The Toronto Blue Jays (17-21) came into Monday night’s game soaring high on a 5 game winning streak taking on an opponent they had not seen since 2015 in the Atlanta Braves (13-21) for the first contest of a 4 game interleague home/away series. Prior to the action, Toronto placed outfielder Steve Pearce on the 10 day disabled list with a right calf strain. Bringing the current # of players on the 10 day DL for the Blue Jays to 6 (Donaldson, Martin, Tulowitzki, Pearce, Liriano and Happ). A small positive on the injury front for Toronto fans was witnessing catcher Russell Martin take batting practice and run the bases pregame. His services would still not be available though for pitcher Mike Bolsinger, the 29 year old from McKinney, Texas would make his second start of the season for the home squad. After being called up from AAA Buffalo last week and pitching 5 2/3 innings only giving up 2 runs to Cleveland in his first start on May 9th, Bolsinger was trying to hunt down his first win as a Blue Jay. Atlanta countered with 43 year old Bartolo Colon, a 20 year MLB veteran, who is the only remaining active player to have once suited up for Canada’s other baseball team: the Montreal Expos. Despite the gorgeous day, the dome was closed for the first-pitch at 7:08pm.

The Braves would waste little time getting the bats going against Bolsinger. With 2 outs and two runners in scoring position, Nick Markakis would smack a 2-2 pitch for a 2RBI double and Bartolo Colon would follow that up by having a quick 1-2-3 bottom half, to give the visitors a 2-0 lead after 1 inning of play.

Bolsinger displayed control issues in the 2nd inning plunking both Brandon Phillips and Adonis Garcia, receiving an early meeting from manager John Gibbons and along with the training staff. After the meeting, Dansby Swanson would pick up his 10th RBI of 2017 as a result of a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0. Toronto would respond by getting on the board in the bottom half with back to back ground rule doubles with 1 out by Justin Smoak and Devon Travis. The Blue Jays would fail to bring Travis home though and trailed 3-1.

After a scoreless 3rd inning, catcher Tyler Flowers would lead off the 4th with a single and Jace Peterson would then be hit by the pitch, the third Braves batter in as many innings to encounter such a fate from Bolsinger. Dansby Swanson would proceed to grab his second RBI of the evening on a base hit to make it 4-1, but be gunned down at second base by Jose Bautista taking away the extra base. (Bautista is second all-time on the franchise list for outfielder assists, behind the legend Llyod Moseby) Toronto’s rebuttal in the bottom half was a special one as catcher Mike Ohlman would obtain his first career hit and RBI in the show, scoring Devon Travis from second base on a 1 out single to make the score 4-2.

Toronto’s starter would begin the 5th inning nicely by striking out Brandon Phillips, but with 2 outs Atlanta would press for more offence. All-star Matt Kemp’s third hit of the game off of Bolsinger was a double (after two singles), followed up by back to back RBI singles by Nick Markakis and Adonis Garcia to make it 6-2 and conclude Mike Bolsinger’s night. Finishing Monday with the following pitching line: 4 2/3IP, 8H, 6R, 5ER, 3K, 3HBP and 2BB. J.P. Howell would come into the game to get a groundball out and escape the inning without any more damage being done. Despite constantly trailing, the Blue Jays offence refused to give up as Jose Bautista would cash Kevin Pillar in with a 1 out RBI double to cut the deficit down to 6-3.

The 6th inning marked the beginning of the end for the Blue Jays and saw the majority of the 29,766 in attendance head for the exits. After a leadoff double by Swanson and a perfectly executed bunt put runners on the corners, Toronto would make its second call to the bullpen replacing Howell with Leonel Campos. Campos would be rudely welcomed into the game by Freddie Freeman (who played for Team Canada at the 2017 World Baseball Classic) as the Canadian/American citizen launched his 13th homerun of the season to make it a 9-3 game. Atlanta would continue to pour salt on the wounds as the homerun was followed by another Matt Kemp double (4th hit in the game), Tyler Flowers hit by a pitch (4th Braves hitter to get hit by pitch in the game) and an RBI single by Adonis Garcia (4th RBI single by Braves hitter in the game) to make it 10-3.

Campos would be sent back out for the 7th inning and responded well, striking out Swanson as a part of a three-up, three-down inning. The first time Monday evening the pitching staff for Toronto was able to sit down the Atlanta hitters in order. After the 7th inning stretch the Blue Jays still showed some fight left. With 2 outs Morales and Smoak would draw back to back walks from relief pitcher Ian Krol, he would be replaced by right hander Jason Motte. Devon Travis would make it 10-4 with his second double of the evening, while obtaining his 8th RBI of the year, but with two runners in scoring position, Toronto would once again fail to get them across home plate.

The Blue Jays tied a franchise high in the 8th inning of play when Aaron Loup hit Nick Markakis with a pitch. The 5th batter to get hit with the baseball from the arm of a Toronto pitcher is the most in franchise history in a single game. Loup would immediately settle in however, striking out Flowers and Garcia to get out of the inning. The home team would then leave another runner on base in scoring position in the bottom half of the inning, stranding Kevin Pillar at second base.

Jason Grilli would come into the game in the 9th inning to get some work in, sitting the Braves down in order for only the second time on the night. With 1 out and Jose Bautista on base from a leadoff single, Justin Smoak would smash his 8th homerun of the season off of Braves pitcher Josh Collmenter giving the sparse leftover crowd something to go home happy about. The 31 year old right handed pitcher would proceed to strikeout Travis and Goins to end the ballgame with a 10-6 final.

The 14th win for the Atlanta Braves this season propels them out of the NL East basement over Miami, now tied with 3rd place Philadelphia and only 1 game back of the 2nd place New York Mets. Manager Brian Snitker will hope his team’s performance is a sign of things to come, as they still trail division leading Washington (24-13) by 9 games coming up to the 1/4 mark of the 2017 season. It’s also the first victory for the Braves over an AL opponent in 2017, after being swept by the Houston Astros in their only other taste of interleague play coming into the night (1-2). On a bizarre note; with two errors in the game, it marks only the 4th occasion this season that Atlanta committed one error or more and still prevailed with the win (4-14). The Toronto Blue Jays will quickly look to get back to the winning ways, sending Marco Estrada (2-2 3.12ERA) to the mound for an early 4:07pm first pitch from the old SkyDome this afternoon. Following the game, the blue birds will board a plane and head down south to the state of Georgia to play for the first time ever at SunTrust Park Wednesday.