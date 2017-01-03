Alumni encourage students with Kind Mail

When first-year actuarial science student and Perth resident Arjun Sahota checked his mailbox, he didn't expect to find a postcard from a Western alum who lived in his residence room almost a decade ago.

The letter of encouragement, sent just before Arjun started his exams, is part of one of Western Alumni's most successful campaigns to date.

In this edition of The Western Word, we explore The Kind Mail project – an initiative that took campus and social media by storm this exam season.

Written and produced by Richard Raycraft.

Special thanks to Julian Tarevski.

Music by Bensound: www.bensound.com