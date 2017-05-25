Otters Head Coach Kris Knoblauch (PC)

Spitfires Head Coach Rocky Thompson (PC)

Spitfires Forward Jeremiah Addison

Spitfires Goaltender Michael DiPietro

Spitfires Defensemen Mikhail Sergachev

Spitfires Defensemen Logan Stanley

Spitfires Forward Gabriel Vilardi

Spitfires Forward Jalen Chatfield



















Through round-robin play so far at the 99th Memorial Cup it appears that the OHL is the cream of the CHL crop. Both the OHL Champion Erie Otters and host Windsor Spitfires have yet to suffer a loss, beating their WHL and QMJHL adversaries. Erie beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2 and followed that up by tallying 12 against Saint John (a new Memorial Cup record) beating the President Cup winning Sea Dogs 12-5. The Spitfires won a close 3-2 game over the team from the Q, before scoring a touchdown on Seattle beating the Thunderbirds 7-1. Familiarity is usually rare at this stage, but these two teams squared-off against each other four times throughout the OHL regular season. The Otters prevailed on three of those occasions, with the Spitfires lone win coming at the WFCU Centre September 22nd during the season/home opener by a score of 4-1. Heading into Wednesday action with only three teams left, with Seattle being the first team eliminated from this year's tournament, thanks to a 7-0 loss to the Sea Dogs last night. All of this would place a much higher value around the final 2017 Memorial Cup round-robin game, with the winner cementing their spot in this year's championship final. The loser would be down, but not out, having to then play Saint John again, this time in the semi-final, for a second opportunity to gain entry into the big dance.

It was raining hard outside and it was thunderous inside the WFCU Centre at puck drop. The crowd seemed to power the Spitfires to an early takeoff, flying around their OHL opponent. A physical game plan by the host team seemed to throw the American squad off of theirs. By the time the Otters got their first shot on Michael DiPietro 10:38 had run off the clock, while Windsor had six shots already and a 1-0 lead. Montreal Canadians prospect Jeremiah Addison would blow the arena roof off 5:50 into the contest. His snap shot would beat Troy Timpano cleanly; with assists from Gabriel Vilardi and Winnipeg Jets draft pick Logan Stanley. The Otters seemed to wake up momentarily after their first shot, getting the next three on net in the contest. However Addison for a second time with under 5 minutes left in the period would score to give the home side a 2-0 lead. Grabbing his second assist in the game on the marker was Vilardi, with the Finland native and Anaheim Ducks prospect Julius Nattinen getting the other apple. Frustration began building on the team in yellow, culminating in two minor penalties in the final minute of the first stanza by Dylan Strome (slashing) and TJ Fergus (holding). While outshooting their opponents 9-5, Windsor would get 1:34 of 5 on 3 hockey to start the next period after the 1st intermission.

Head Coach Rocky Thompson had the whole intermission to discuss his teams 5 on 3 powerplay strategy and it was implemented immediately as the 9th overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft Mikhail Sergachev would blast it into the Erie net just 43 seconds into the period. The 3-0 goal was assisted by Vilardi again, as well as Toronto Maple Leafs pick Jeremy Bracco. The Spitfires large in part thanks to the 15 saves made in the period by the Amherstburg, Ontario goalie Michael DiPietro, were able to ride out the waves of pressure Erie responded back with. Throughout the period the crowd roared behind their boys with every hit, save or shot followed by "Go Spits! Go!" chanted with the intent of being heard in Pennsylvania. The final minute of the 2nd period just seemed like more salt on the Otters wounds as the Red Tilson Trophy winner for the OHL’s most outstanding player of the year Alex DeBrincat would collide with multi-goal scorer Jeremiah Addison and stay down on the ice for a minute or two in obvious discomfort. Erie would then take another minor penalty with 22 seconds left in the stanza, as Kyle Maksimovich would get called for interference in the offensive zone. Despite being outshot 20-14 (15-5 in the period) after 40 minutes of play, Windsor had a 3-0 lead along with another intermission to work up a special team strategy.

DeBrincat would return to play for the Otters in the 3rd frame of the game, however no Erie player seemed to be able to solve the DiPietro riddle. Kyle Maksimovich would eventually have an answer by pouncing on a rebound from a Warren Foegele shot 8:10 into the 3rd. The Hamilton, Ontario native’s goal reenergized his squad as the crowd grew quiet for the first time all evening. Tensions were running high until Vilardi teamed up with Addison for a third time and obtaining his fourth assist of the game. The young center perfectly set up Jermiah for the hat trick and giveaway items (rubber pucks and cardboard helmets), along with a few chapeaus littered the rink. The PA announcer would have to get the rowdy crowd to settle down so the action could continue with the score 4-1. Down by three goals, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch of Erie flirted with pulling his goaltender starting with 3:41 left on the clock. A late Windsor penalty by Captain Jalen Chatfield, would give the Otters some 6 on 4 hockey and they would capitalize, taking all of 6 seconds to utilize the two extra players on the ice with Taylor scoring with an assists from his brother Darren Raddysh to make it 4-2 with 2:26 left. The remaining time would see both teams use their timeouts and a world of pressure supplied by Erie, survived by Windsor for the victory.

For the forth time in franchise history the Windsor Spitfires have advanced to the Memorial Cup Championship game after upsetting the OHL Champions from south of the border. They won back to back CHL titles in Rimouski (2009) and Brandon (2010), while falling in the finals to the Medicine Hat Tigers in Chicoutimi (1988). They look to become the first team since the 2005 London Knights to go undefeated in round-robin play as a host and capture the title. The Erie Otters are down, but not out, as they’ll now rematch with the team they set a Memorial Cup record against (by winning 12-5) in the Saint John Sea Dogs Friday evening. The winner of that contest will play Windsor in the finals Sunday night for national glory.