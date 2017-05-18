Seattle Thunderbirds Mathew Barzal

Seattle Thunderbirds Ethan Bear

Saint John Seadogs Thomas Chabot

Saint John Seadogs Bokondji Imama



The month of May is one of the busiest of the year when it comes to sports. The MLB season is in full swing (pun intended), NBA and NHL playoffs are starting to get good, and, of course, the Memorial Cup. This year’s 99th Memorial Cup is being held in Windsor, Ontario; a stone’s throw away from our neighbours to the south which is fitting given that two of the four teams competing in this year’s tournament are from the US for the first time since 2007.

Erie Otters

The Erie Otters were a force to be reckoned with during the OHL regular season with an impressive 50-15-2-1 record. They featured Chicago Blackhawks prospect and OHL leading-scorer Alex Debrincat, who set the all-time OHL record for goals by an American with 65—also an Otters franchise record. Other players to watch include Arizona Coyotes' and former world-junior star Dylan Strome, who was Debrincat’s setup man for much of the season, and Anthony Cirelli--Strome’s Team Canada teammate and OHL championship-winning goal-scorer who has a flare for the dramatic. The Otters cruised through the regular season but were faced with some challenges come playoff time with a heated and spirited semi-final series against the defending Memorial Cup Champion London Knights. Erie prevailed in 7 games and went on to win their next two series and the league championship. This will be their second time in the tournament (2002) and will look to win their first ever Memorial Cup.

Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds—the other American franchise in the tournament—come to Windsor after virtually gliding through the WHL playoffs having not lost more than two games in a series thus far. They will be relying heavily on Islanders’ prospect and former Team Canada representative Matthew Barzal, who was the MVP of the WHL playoffs. Barzal recorded an impressive 79 points in just 41 games for the Thunderbirds, and will surely be the expected offensive catalyst for his squad. Ethan Bear is also a player to watch for Seattle—an Oilers prospect who will be looking to make a splash on the big stage. They will kick off their tournament on Saturday May 20th against the Erie Otters.

Saint John Sea Dogs

Moving provinces, the Saint John Sea Dogs are no strangers to the Memorial Cup scene with this being their fourth time in the last decade joining the big dance. They are lead by defenseman Thomas Chabot, an Ottawa first-rounder who is looking to prove to the big club that he’s overcooked in junior. Offensively, the Sea Dogs will look to their leading scorer in the regular season, Matthew Highmore who registered 89 points this season. Saint John only suffered two losses on their way to a President’s Cup Championship, emphatically earning their spot as the QMJHL’s representative.

Windsor Spitfires

That brings us to the host team, the Windsor Spitfires, who were disappointed in their early-round exit from the OHL playoffs. They lead the London Knights 3-1 in the opening round series of the Western Conference playoffs but soon saw themselves losing the series in 7 games. In preparation for their roles as host, the Spits bolstered their lineup in the regular season adding names like Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco, and Rangers prospect Sean Day. These acquisitions in congruence with an already stellar core, including Habs first-rounder Mikhail Sergachev, the Windsor Spitfires are looking to prove that they belong in the tournament. They will look to start their quest with the opening match against the Saint John Sea Dogs on Friday, May 19th.

With big names and even bigger stakes, this year’s Memorial Cup will surely entertain any hockey fan.