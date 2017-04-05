9 In A Row: Lightning Top Highlanders

Lightning Coach Kyle Julius Post-Game

On paper it was a complete mismatch between the London Lightning (26-4) and Cape Breton Highlanders (9-19) heading into their game at Budweiser Gardens Wednesday night. Last time these two teams hooked it up was on Sunday February 26th at the 200 Centre in Sydney, NS and the Lightning would prevail by 39 points in a 133-94 road win. The team hailing from the east coast made the long trip to the 519 after coming off an 18 point loss (129-111) at home to the Orangeville A’s. The Highlanders also found themselves in the bottom of the Atlantic Division, with a league low 9 victories. Trying to make it 9 victories in a row and 23 in 24 games on the other end of the court, the Lightning were coming off a 106-101 win over the Windsor Express. That victory crowned the London Lightning with the Central Division title, with an unbelievable 10 games still left to play for the squad in the regular season. Another feather in the cap of the Lightning heading into the game was having Head Coach Kyle Julius named NBL Canada Coach of the Month, an honor he has now received twice this season.

Starting off the game in the 1st quarter the Highlanders came out gunning, the 6th rank team in the league in 3-point % hit its first 6 of 7 shots from downtown. Cape Breton found themselves up 36-30 with 2:20 left in the opening quarter, only to have the Lightning go on a 9-0 run to end the frame to trail the home team 39-36. An even scoring 2nd quarter (28-28), saw the visiting team taste a lead again 59-57 3:18 before halftime, only to have London close out the half strong, leading 67-64 heading into the locker room.

The basement dwellers of the Atlantic Division would continue to stick around the Central Division title holders in the 3rd quarter. Taking a brief 72-71 lead early in the second half of action, which would end up being their last taste of a lead for the evening. Through the latter half of the 3rd quarter, the 3-ball helped propel the Lightning to a 96-90 lead heading into the final quarter of play. London would go on to have a dominating 4th quarter, outscoring the visitors 33-19 to win 129-109. The 20 point victory was large in part thanks to Royce White, who grabbed a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, along with great support from Kyle Johnson with 19 points and Joel Friesen with 16 points.

The 9th win in a row and league high 27th of the season was a true statement to the rest of the league of how offensively dominating the Lightning can be. They now will proceed to make their second trip of the regular season into the Maritimes this weekend starting with the Island Storm in P.E.I. on Saturday and then the Moncton Miracles in New Brunswick the following day. Then they’ll come back home to take on the second place team in the Atlantic Division the Saint John Riptide next Wednesday with a 7:00pm tipoff from Budweiser Gardens.