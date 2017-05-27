Erie Forward DeBrincat

Before the Championship Memorial Cup game Sunday evening, today in Windsor, Ontario the CHL Awards were presented. The OHL already has two teams in the Championship game, but shined on the CHL stage as well today claiming five of the ten awards, including three for members of the Owen Sound Attack. All the 2017 CHL Award winners are:

Sportsnet Player of the Year Award: Alex DeBrincat, Erie Otters

The Chicago Blackhawks prospect is the second Otter to win the award in three seasons following current Edmonton Oilers star and NHL Top Scorer Connor McDavid (2015). His 127 points (65G/62A) in 63 games helped the Otters capture a second straight regular season title and set a CHL record with their fourth straight 50-win season. The former CHL Rookie of the Year set a team record for goals in a season while tying Mike Ricci’s OHL goal streak this year.

Superstore Defenceman of the Year Award: Thomas Chabot, Saint John Sea Dogs

With Edmonton Oilers prospect Ethan Bear of the Seattle Thunderbirds and Darren Raddysh of the Erie Otters.in the mix, this had to be one of the more difficult awards to decide. After suiting up for Canada’s National Junior Team earning a silver medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship and obtaining Tournament MVP honours, Ottawa Senators prospect Thomas Chabot scored 45 points (10G/35A) in just 34 games.

Sherwin-Williams Top Prospect Award: Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings

Brandon Wheat Kings Nolan Patrick becomes the first WHL to earn the award since Seth Jones of the Portland Winterhawks (2013). The Winnipeg, Manitoba native was listed as #1 in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings for the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago. Having to endure injuries Patrick still produced 46 points (20G/26A) in 33 games, looking to become the first western Canadian picked #1 first overall since Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Red Deer Rebels (2011).

CCM Rookie of the Year Award: Nico Hischier, Halifax Mooseheads

After being nominated for the Top Prospect Award, it must of felt great for Nico Hischier who led all rookies in scoring with 86 points (38G/48A) in 57 games to be named the league Rookie of the Year trophy. The teenager from Switzerland becomes the second Moosehead to win the award following Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers (2014). He hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Moosehead Nathan MacKinnon and be selected #1 overall in this summer’s NHL Entry Draft.

Chrysler Top Scorer Award: Sam Steel, Regina Pats

It’s hard to believe that someone could have a better scoring season than Alex DeBrintcat, who had 127 points in 63 games in the OHL for the Erie Otters, but that’s what Sam Steel did for the Regina Pats totaling 131 points (50G/81A) in 66 games. The Alberta native produced the CHL’s highest point total since Brendan Shinnimin of the Tri-City Americans recorded 134 points in 69 games (2011-12).

​Mastercard Humanitarian of the Year Award: Tyler Wong, Lethbridge Hurricanes

It’s a tough pill to swallow for two-time nominee Samuel Laberge (Rimouski Oceanic), but the Captain of the Lethbridge Hurricanes deserved it this year after being named a finalist for the award last year. With the help from teammates, alumni, and the community, he was able to raise over $13,000 this season for KidSport Lethbridge & Taber. Continuing the ‘Canes KidSport program which donates $5 to KidSport Lethbridge & Taber for each goal he scores, which was plenty of motivation to lead the WHL this season with 51 goals.

CIBC Scholastic Player of the Year Award: Sasha Chmelevski, Ottawa 67’s

If you’re still into old stereotypes and think hockey players are a little dumb, you should try obtaining a 98% average across six Grade 12 courses like Sasha Chmelevski. The American from Northville, Michigan completes his education through Michigan’s Virtual Charter Academy while playing the game he loves north of the border, scoring 43 points (21G/22A) in 58 games.

BRP Sportsman of the Year Award: Nick Suzuki, Owen Sound Attack

The local product from the Forest City finished 5th in OHL scoring with 96 points (45G/51A) in 65 games and had just 10 penalty minutes. The 2017 NHL Draft prospect is listed tenth by NHL Central Scouting.

​

Sofina Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award: Ryan McGill, Owen Sound Attack

After being nominated for this award in 2013 during his tenure in the WHL with the Kootenay Ice, Ryan McGill in just his second year with the OHL Owen Sound Attack has done it. Leading his players to an all-time franchise best record of 49-15-2-2 for 102 points surpassing the club’s previous highs of 46 wins and 97 points set during the 2010-11 season. This season the team also establishing a franchise record 15-game winning-streak and while surrendering an OHL low 177 goals against over the season under his guidance.

Vaughn Goaltender of the Year Award: Michael McNiven, Owen Sound Attack

10 years after Carey Price won this award, Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael McNiven of the Owen Sound Attack can add his name, after posting a record of 41-9-2-2 with six shutouts (tied OHL high) supporting a 2.30GAA (OHL lowest GAA) and .915SV%. The 41 wins led the OHL this season and established a new Attack single season record while his shutout tally brings his three-year career total to 11 which is also a new team mark.