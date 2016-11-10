2015-2016 CHRW Live Sports Schedule

The 2015-16 CHRW Sports Season was a historical one for the station and we thank everyone who got involved. We broadcasted 50 live sports games (football, women’s and men’s basketball and hockey) and performed hundreds of interviews with Coaches and Student Athletes. We broadcasted 3 provincial championships; 108th Yates Cup, Judy McCaw Memorial Cup and 105th Queen’s Cup. We also broadcasted the 2016 CIS Women’s Hockey Championships from Calgary, Alberta which saw the Montreal Carabins be crowned national champs.
Remember training and sports coverage continues throughout the year. If you'd like to get involved, check out the Training page.
|Date
|Time
|Sports
|Opponent
|Final Score
|Replay
|
Sun Aug 30th
|1:00 PM
|Football
|@ Windsor Lancers
|W 76-7
|Listen Here
|Mon Sept 7th
|7:00 PM
|Football
|York Lions
|W 74-10
|Listen Here
|Sat Sept 12th
|7:30 PM
|Football
|@ Laurier Golden Hawks
|W 59-9
|Listen Here
|Sat Sept 19th
|1:00 PM
|Football
|Queen's Gaels
|W 48-25
|Listen Here
|Sat Sept 26th
|1:00 PM
|Football
|Carleton Ravens
|
Homecoming 2015
|Listen Here
|Sat Oct 3rd
|2:00 PM
|Women's Hockey
|@ Guelph Gryphons
|L 3-0
|Listen Here
|Thur Oct 8th
|7:00 PM
|Football
|@ Toronto Varsity Blues
|W 58-2
|Listen Here
|Fri Oct 16th
|7:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|Laurier Golden Hawks
|W 6-1
|Listen Here
|Sat Oct 17th
|1:00 PM
|Football
|Ottawa Gee Gees
|W 63-19
|Listen Here
|Sat Oct 24th
|1:00 PM
|Football
|@ McMaster Marauders
|W 46-24
|Listen Here
|Wed Nov 4th
|6:00 PM
|Women's Basketball
|Waterloo Warriors
|W 86-53
|Listen Here
|Wed Nov 4th
|8:00 PM
|Men's Basketball
|Waterloo Warriors
|W 90-69
|Listen Here
|Sat Nov 7th
|1:00
PM
|Playoff Football
|Laurier Golden Hawks
|W 32-18
|Listen Here
|Thur Nov 12th
|7:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|Lakehead Thunderwolves
|W 5-3
|Listen Here
|Sat Nov 14th
|1:00
PM
|Playoff Football
|Guelph Gryphons
|108th Yates Cup
L 23-17
|Listen Here
|Fri Nov 20th
|6:00 PM
|Women's Basketball
|Ryerson Rams
|L 84-70
|Listen Here
|Fri Nov 20th
|8:00 PM
|Men's Basketball
|Ryerson Rams
|L 92-64
|Listen Here
|Sat Nov 28th
|7:00 PM
|Women's Hockey
|Guelph Gryphons
|W 3-2 (SO)
|Listen Here
|Fri Dec 4th
|7:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|@ Waterloo Warriors
|L 6-5
|Listen Here
|Winter Break, Happy Holidays And A Great New Years!
|Fri Jan 8th
|7:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|Brock Badgers
|L 3-2
|Listen Here
|Thur Jan 14th
|7:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|@ Guelph Gryphons
|7th Annual Frosty Mug
W 3-2
|Listen Here
|Fri Jan 22nd
|7:00 PM
|Women's Hockey
|Laurentian Voyageurs
|L 4-3
|Listen Here
|Sat Jan 23rd
|7:00 PM
|Women's Hockey
|Nipissing Lakers
|L 3-2
|Listen Here
|Sat Jan 30th
|1:00 PM
|Women's Basketball
|Laurier Golden Hawks
|Shoot For The Cure
W 77-60
|Listen Here
|Sat Jan 30th
|3:00 PM
|Men's Basketball
|Laurier Goldern Hawks
|W 71-60
|Listen Here
|Fri Feb 5th
|7:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|@ Toronto Varsity Blues
|W 4-3
|Listen Here
|Sat Feb 6th
|6:00
PM
|Men's Basketball
|Laurentian Voyageurs
|W 61-50
|CHRW2
Listen Here
|Tue Feb 9th
|7:30 PM
|Men's Hockey
|@ Ryerson Rams
|OT W 2-1
|Listen Here
|Fri Feb 12th
|7:00 PM
|Women's Hockey
|York Lions
|Seniors Night
W 2-1
|Listen Here
|Sat Feb 13th
|4:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|Waterloo Warriors
|Seniors Day
L 5-2
|Listen Here
|Wed Feb 17th
|7:00
PM
|Men's
Hockey
|Laurier Golden Hawks
|Game #1 Q-F
W 8-3
|Listen Here
|Thur Feb 18th
|7:00 PM
|Women's Hockey
|@ Waterloo Warriors
|W 3-2
|Listen Here
|Fri Feb 19th
|7:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|@ Laurier Golden Hawks
|Game #2 Q-F
W 4-1
|Listen Here
|Sat Feb 20th
|1:00 PM
|Women's Basketball
|Windsor Lancers
|L 76-64
|Listen Here
|Sat Feb 20th
|3:00 PM
|Men's Basketball
|Windsor Lancers
|L 78-72
|Listen Here
|Wed Feb 24th
|7:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|Toronto Varsity Blues
|Game #1 S-F
L 3-1
|Listen Here
|Thur Feb 25th
|7:00 PM
|Women's Hockey
|Waterloo Warriors
|Game #1 Q-F
W 1-0
|Listen Here
|Fri Feb 26th
|7:30 PM
|Men's Hockey
|@ Toronto Varsity Blues
|Game #2 S-F
W 7-3
|Listen Here
|Sat Feb 27th
|2:30 PM
|Women's Hockey
|@ Waterloo Warriors
|Game #2 Q-F
W 4-0
|Listen Here
|Sun Feb 28th
|7:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|Toronto Varsity Blues
|Game #3 S-F
OT W 4-3
|Listen Here
|Wed March 2nd
|6:00
PM
|Women's Basketball
|Toronto Varsity Blues
|OUA Preliminary
W 91-51
|Listen Here
|Wed March 2nd
|8:00 PM
|Men's Basketball
|Lakehead Thunderwolves
|OUA Preliminary
L 60-58
|Listen Here
|Thur March 3rd
|7:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|Guelph Gryphons
|Game #1 W-F
W 2-1
|Listen Here
|Sat
March 5th
|7:30 PM
|Men's Hockey
|@ Guelph Gryphons
|Game #2 W-F
L 3-1
|Listen Here
|Sun March 6th
|4:00 PM
|Women's Hockey
|Nipissing Lakers
|Game #3 S-F
3OT W 1-0
|Listen Here
|Sun March 6th
|7:30 PM
|Men's Hockey
|Guelph Gryphons
|Game #3 W-F
W 5-1
|Listen Here
|Sat March 12th
|2:00 PM
|Women's Hockey
|@ Guelph Gryphons
|Judy McCaw Cup
L 5-1
|Listen Here
|Sat March 12th
|7:00 PM
|Men's Hockey
|UQTR Patriots
|105th Queen's Cup
OT L 4-3
|Listen Here
|Fri March 18th
|5:00 PM (EST)
|Women's Hockey
|Saint Mary's Huskies
|2016 CIS Nationals
L 1-0
|Listen Here
|Sat March 19th
|12:00PM (EST)
|Women's Hockey
|Calgary Dinos
|2016 CIS Nationals
L 3-1
|Listen Here
|Sun March 21st
|2:30 PM (EST)
|Women's Hockey
|Montreal Carabins vs UBC T-Birds
|2016 CIS
Championship Montreal W 8-0
|Listen Here