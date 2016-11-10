2015-2016 CHRW Live Sports Schedule

By in sports on Nov 10, 2016 |
  • 2016 Yates Cup
    Guelph Gryphons - 108th Yates Cup Champions
  • 2016 Judy McCaw Memorial Cup
    Guelph Gryphons - Judy McCaw Cup Champions
  • 2016 Queen's Cup
    UQTR Patriots - 105th Queen's Cup Champions
  • 2016 CIS National Championship
    Montreal Carabins - 2016 CIS Women's Hockey Champions
  • 2016 CIS National Championship
    Everett and John in Calgary, Alberta
  • Thompson Arena
    John Urban, Dustin Moore and Drew Caspi calling hockey
  • Varsity Arena
    John, Everett and Dustin calling hockey in Toronto
  • Hockey Wall of Honour
    Steve Kopp being inducted into Wall of Honour

The 2015-16 CHRW Sports Season was a historical one for the station and we thank everyone who got involved. We broadcasted 50 live sports games (football, women’s and men’s basketball and hockey) and performed hundreds of interviews with Coaches and Student Athletes. We broadcasted 3 provincial championships; 108th Yates Cup, Judy McCaw Memorial Cup and 105th Queen’s Cup. We also broadcasted the 2016 CIS Women’s Hockey Championships from Calgary, Alberta which saw the Montreal Carabins be crowned national champs.    

Remember training and sports coverage continues throughout the year.  If you'd like to get involved, check out the Training page.

 

Date Time Sports Opponent Final Score Replay

Sun Aug 30th

 1:00 PM Football @ Windsor Lancers W 76-7 Listen Here
Mon Sept 7th 7:00 PM Football York Lions W 74-10 Listen Here
Sat Sept 12th 7:30 PM Football  @ Laurier Golden Hawks W 59-9 Listen Here
Sat Sept 19th 1:00 PM Football Queen's Gaels W 48-25 Listen Here
Sat Sept 26th 1:00 PM Football Carleton Ravens

Homecoming 2015

W 70-14

 Listen Here
Sat Oct 3rd 2:00 PM Women's Hockey @ Guelph Gryphons L 3-0 Listen Here
Thur Oct 8th  7:00 PM Football @ Toronto Varsity Blues  W 58-2 Listen Here
Fri Oct 16th  7:00 PM Men's Hockey Laurier Golden Hawks W 6-1 Listen Here
Sat Oct 17th 1:00 PM Football Ottawa Gee Gees W 63-19 Listen Here
Sat Oct 24th 1:00 PM Football @ McMaster Marauders W 46-24 Listen Here
Wed Nov 4th 6:00 PM Women's Basketball Waterloo Warriors W 86-53 Listen Here
Wed Nov 4th 8:00 PM Men's Basketball Waterloo Warriors W 90-69 Listen Here
Sat Nov 7th 1:00

PM		 Playoff Football Laurier Golden Hawks W 32-18 Listen Here
Thur Nov 12th 7:00 PM Men's Hockey Lakehead Thunderwolves W 5-3 Listen Here
Sat Nov 14th 1:00

PM		 Playoff Football Guelph Gryphons 108th Yates Cup

L 23-17		 Listen Here
Fri Nov 20th 6:00 PM Women's Basketball Ryerson Rams L 84-70 Listen Here
Fri Nov 20th 8:00 PM Men's Basketball Ryerson Rams L 92-64 Listen Here
Sat Nov 28th 7:00 PM Women's Hockey Guelph Gryphons W 3-2 (SO) Listen Here
Fri Dec 4th 7:00 PM Men's Hockey  @ Waterloo Warriors L 6-5 Listen Here
Winter Break, Happy Holidays And A Great New Years!
Fri Jan 8th 7:00 PM Men's Hockey Brock Badgers L 3-2 Listen Here
Thur Jan 14th  7:00 PM Men's Hockey @ Guelph Gryphons 7th Annual Frosty Mug

W 3-2		 Listen Here
Fri Jan 22nd  7:00 PM Women's Hockey Laurentian Voyageurs L 4-3 Listen Here
Sat Jan 23rd 7:00 PM Women's Hockey Nipissing Lakers L 3-2 Listen Here
Sat Jan 30th 1:00 PM Women's Basketball Laurier Golden Hawks Shoot For The Cure

W 77-60		 Listen Here
Sat Jan 30th 3:00 PM Men's Basketball Laurier Goldern Hawks W 71-60 Listen Here
Fri Feb 5th 7:00 PM Men's Hockey @ Toronto Varsity Blues W 4-3 Listen Here
Sat Feb 6th 6:00

PM		 Men's Basketball Laurentian Voyageurs W 61-50 CHRW2

Listen Here
Tue Feb 9th  7:30 PM Men's Hockey @ Ryerson Rams OT W 2-1 Listen Here
Fri Feb 12th 7:00 PM Women's Hockey York Lions Seniors Night

W 2-1		 Listen Here
Sat Feb 13th 4:00 PM Men's Hockey Waterloo Warriors Seniors Day

L 5-2		 Listen Here
Wed Feb 17th 7:00

PM		 Men's

Hockey		 Laurier Golden Hawks Game #1 Q-F

W 8-3		 Listen Here
Thur Feb 18th 7:00 PM Women's Hockey @ Waterloo Warriors W 3-2 Listen Here
Fri Feb 19th 7:00 PM Men's Hockey @ Laurier Golden Hawks Game #2 Q-F

W 4-1		 Listen Here
Sat Feb 20th 1:00 PM Women's Basketball Windsor Lancers L 76-64 Listen Here
Sat Feb 20th 3:00 PM Men's Basketball Windsor Lancers L 78-72 Listen Here
Wed Feb 24th 7:00 PM Men's Hockey Toronto Varsity Blues Game #1 S-F

L 3-1		 Listen Here
Thur Feb 25th 7:00 PM Women's Hockey Waterloo Warriors Game #1 Q-F

W 1-0		 Listen Here
Fri Feb 26th 7:30 PM Men's Hockey @ Toronto Varsity Blues Game #2 S-F

W 7-3		 Listen Here
Sat Feb 27th 2:30 PM Women's Hockey @ Waterloo Warriors Game #2 Q-F

W 4-0		 Listen Here
Sun Feb 28th 7:00 PM Men's Hockey Toronto Varsity Blues Game #3 S-F

OT W 4-3		 Listen Here
Wed March 2nd 6:00

PM		 Women's Basketball Toronto Varsity Blues OUA Preliminary

W 91-51		 Listen Here
Wed March 2nd 8:00 PM Men's Basketball Lakehead Thunderwolves OUA Preliminary 

L 60-58		 Listen Here
Thur March 3rd 7:00 PM Men's Hockey Guelph Gryphons Game #1 W-F

W 2-1		 Listen Here
Sat

March 5th		 7:30 PM Men's Hockey @ Guelph Gryphons Game #2 W-F

L 3-1		 Listen Here
Sun March 6th 4:00 PM Women's Hockey Nipissing Lakers Game #3 S-F

3OT W 1-0		 Listen Here
Sun March 6th 7:30 PM Men's Hockey Guelph Gryphons Game #3 W-F

W 5-1		 Listen Here
Sat March 12th 2:00 PM Women's Hockey @ Guelph Gryphons Judy McCaw Cup

L 5-1		 Listen Here
Sat March 12th 7:00 PM Men's Hockey UQTR Patriots 105th Queen's Cup

OT L 4-3		 Listen Here
Fri March 18th 5:00 PM (EST) Women's Hockey Saint Mary's Huskies 2016 CIS Nationals

L 1-0		 Listen Here
Sat March 19th 12:00PM (EST) Women's Hockey Calgary Dinos 2016 CIS Nationals

L 3-1		 Listen Here
Sun March 21st 2:30 PM (EST) Women's Hockey Montreal Carabins vs UBC T-Birds 2016 CIS

Championship Montreal W 8-0		 Listen Here

 

 

 

More from John Urban

2016-2017 Live Sports Schedule
Mustangs Stay Perfect At Homecoming
Western Stays Undefeated Beating Gaels
Mustangs Fly Over Golden Hawks
Mustangs Feast On Lions
  • Home
  • Blogs
  • 2015-2016 CHRW Live Sports Schedule